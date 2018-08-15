7 Tips to Study Smarter this School Year

That's why Kumon doesn't just help develop a solid foundation in math and reading. It also helps children learn how to learn. The individualized program cultivates important work and study skills necessary to succeed in today's world. The objective of Kumon is to instill in students the skills and mindset for self-learning. Through daily practice, students increase confidence, improve concentration and develop better study skills.

"It's important to remember that a child doesn't necessarily need to study harder or for longer hours," said Dr. Mary Mokris, manager of materials for Kumon North America. "Instead, children just need to study smarter. Developing study habits that go beyond what is done in the classroom goes a long way to ensuring academic success."

Here are seven practical tips that will help your children study more effectively this school year.

Create a consistent study routine Stop cramming Space out learning by alternating subjects Review notes within 24 hours to prevent the "forgetting curve" Get some sleep Encourage regular study breaks Discourage multitasking by removing all distractions

Back-to-school is the perfect time to advance your children's academic skills. In order to make the transition from vacation to classroom a smooth one, Kumon is offering 50% off math or reading program registration at participating learning centers nationwide from August 16–September 21.

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills. Founded in 1958, Kumon celebrates its 60th year serving children worldwide. Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in 50 countries and regions.

