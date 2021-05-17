7-Tool Advisor By One Seven Acquires College Funding Evolution

7-Tool Advisor of One Seven has acquired the turnkey college planning marketing system,College Funding Evolution (CFE). Tweet this

Although the terms of the transaction were not disclosed, this highly valued acquisition will continue to set 7-Tool Advisor apart in the financial advising space.

The announcement came in early 2021 according to CFE managing partner Adam H. Blumenthal. With expertise is in business coaching and financial advisor sales training, Blumenthal will apply his years of experience as Managing Director and National Sales Trainer for College Funding Evolution to educate financial advisors on how to guide families through the grueling process of preparing financially for college. He will continue this role at 7-Tool Advisor as Head of Marketing and Business Development.

Established in 2020, 7-Tool Advisor of One Seven also offers their financial advisors who join their RIA everything they need to manage and grow their practice, including coaching, 401(k) sales and service, investment management, planning support, finance, billing, legal, compliance, technology, operations, marketing and more.

"Giving our advisors access to the breadth and depth of Adam's college planning expertise aligns with our holistic commitment to offer personal and financial growth to advisors and their clients," says Todd Resnick, Co-Founder of One Seven.

This acquisition leads to enhanced credibility for a company who concentrates mostly on advisor satisfaction and building trust among its partners. It is indeed a win-win for both companies.

The company has been continuously expanding its advisor network. The acquisition portrays One Seven's expertise and confidence in taking on another company. Acquisitions are not new to the financial planning industry in Northeast Ohio, but this is one to be noted.

The organization structure will remain the same and the roles of the top officials will stay as well.

One Seven Leadership Team

Todd Resnick, Co-Founder, President

Ronald Gross, Co-Founder, CEO

Richard Gross, Co-Founder, CEO

Adam Blumenthal, Head of Marketing and Business Development

The One Seven Difference

One Seven is committed to creating a unique experience for advisors as well as their clients. By using differentiated advisor experiences, they unite various pillars of wellness to create a deeper client connection. At One Seven, making advisors productive and successful benefits the client. For more information visit 7tooladvisor.com or weareoneseven.com.

