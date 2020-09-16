7-Tool Advisor Equips Financial Advisors With Game-Changing Practice Solutions

CLEVELAND, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Seven, a registered investment advisor and comprehensive business management platform for financial advisors, today announces the launch of 7-Tool Advisor, a bold new self-development and practice management solution for growth-minded advisors. Whether partnered with One Seven or operating an unaffiliated practice, 7-Tool Advisor equips financial advisors with seven game-changing solutions to help them stay focused on their core competencies while enhancing their practices with a dynamic, customizable service platform.

Todd Resnick, President of One Seven, partnered with Ronald Gross, President & CEO of MGO Inc., Richard Gross, Director of Sales & Marketing of MGO Inc., and Adam H. Blumenthal, Managing Director of College Funding Evolution to bring 7-Tool Advisor to life. One Seven and MGO, Inc. are both $1 billion RIAs, and College Funding Evolution has over 75 advisors who produce over $150 million in total life insurance premiums. The leadership team combines over 80 years of experience in a variety of finance, business development, and management areas.

"7-Tool Advisor not only empowers advisors with the ability to expand their businesses, but it also makes their lives easier," says Richard Gross. "Advisors can bring in internal experts to deliver solutions to their clients. But by outsourcing to our experts, advisors can become a general manager of their book of business and simplify their lives and business operations."

The seven solutions are about more than opening new revenue streams and increasing profitability, they are about liberating advisors from the stress, complexity and onerous time demands traditionally synonymous with operating a comprehensive practice. Through the following solutions, 7-Tool Advisor helps financial advisors seamlessly build and operate the practices of their dreams:

Practice Support

Advantage 360 – 401k Solution

Solution Insurance Platform

Personal Professional Development

Investment Management

Financial Planning

Marketing/Business Development

"Over the summer, I was at my son's baseball game and I began thinking about a five-tool baseball player; a player that can really dominate across every aspect of the game," says Resnick. "I brought this idea back to my team and we decided that tools are actually qualities which make you an elite advisor and from there, we created the 7-Tool Advisor."

7-Tool Advisor, following the philosophies of its parent company One Seven, is a platform for advisors committed to growing their businesses while living their best lives. The seven solutions are designed to help financial advisors focus on the seven traits of happy, healthy and high-performing financial advisors:

Passionate

Creative

Relational

Growing

Attentive

Mindful

Adventurous

To learn more about 7-Tool Advisor or request more information, please visit 7tooladvisor.com.

About One Seven: One Seven is an SEC-registered investment advisor providing a comprehensive business management platform to financial advisors. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, One Seven is dedicated to a holistic understanding of clients' personal goals and forging a path to help achieve them. To learn more about One Seven, please visit weareoneseven.com.

