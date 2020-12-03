70% of Dog and Cat Owners Pamper Their Pets During Christmas and Winter Holiday, reports Packaged Facts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet owners unable to socialize with friends and family have turned to their pets even more than usual for companionship and comfort, developing deeper bonds that make them more likely to spend generously on home-based pet health, recreation, and pampering. It's a trend that bodes well for the Christmas/Winter holiday season, according to leading market researcher Packaged Facts.

For example, Packaged Facts found that a good indication of the prevalence of holiday pet pampering is that a substantial majority of dog owners (77%) and cat owners (71%) get special gifts or treats for their pets during the Christmas/Winter holiday season.

"As pet owners cling to their furry family members more tightly than ever during the crisis, their tendency to downsize economically could be partially offset by a desire to pamper, interact with, and keep the 'kiddies' busy while the parents are working from home and celebrating the December holidays, as well as to purchase better quality and more fashionable products designed both to be highly functional and to complement the home décor," says David Sprinkle, research director for Packaged Facts.

The pet pampering trend is part of the larger, overarching "pets as family" phenomenon that has prolifically shaped the U.S. pet market over the past decade. Long onto the trend, most marketers and retailers have entrenched "pets as family" into their marketing, product development, and even product names

Year after year, surveys of pet owners confirm that the "pets as family" trend remains in full force. Packaged Facts survey data show 95% of dog owners, 94% of cat owners, and 85% of other pet owners agree that "I consider my pets to be part of the family"— and this was even before the coronavirus pandemic had consumers retreating to their homes, and to the companionship and comfort they can find there, notes Sprinkle.

About Our Pet Products & Services Market Research

Packaged Facts is your trusted source for pet products and services market research. Our pet market research reports examine key trends, providing market projections and in-depth analysis. Our analysts work closely with pet industry experts, associations, and publications, providing accurate and up-to-date market assessments while personally examining retail and service provider venues to offer keen insights into pet industry retail and consumer trends.

Please contact Packaged Facts' Communications Manager Daniel Granderson at [email protected] to request the executive summaries to any of our pet market and services reports.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter (@packaged_facts), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Report Purchases: [email protected]

SOURCE Packaged Facts

Related Links

https://www.packagedfacts.com

