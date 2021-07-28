$700.4 Million Vietnam Express Delivery Services Industry to 2028 - Rising Demand for Value-Added Services Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Destination, Business Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 700.40 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1655.96 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028.



Vietnam government is robustly focusing on investing toward the advancement of the pharmaceutical industry and developing a domestic standard pharmaceutical industry to efficiently meet the demands of its customers. Despite of efforts taken by the government, several domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers witness the lack of resources to withstand in the market and create opportunities for foreign multinational companies (MNCs) to manufacture. With the current global economic disruptions due to COVID-19 impact and the ongoing trade uncertainties with China, developing countries such as Vietnam offer an appropriate opportunity for expanding and hedging operations, by providing sustainable long-term growth opportunities for foreign MNCs. Many domestic express delivery companies are operating in Vietnam, and they are constantly witnessing huge growth by investing in the adoption of modern technology to meet the expanding demand in the delivery of goods through E-commerce.



High adoption of express delivery services has been observed across major essential sectors-such as food & beverages and healthcare. The demand from Vietnam customers to receive the items to be delivered in the same day or to be delivered maximum in a day's time has increased over the years. The highest adoption is noticed across the healthcare sector. In healthcare, proper prioritization reduces misery and saves lives. There must be access to high-tech medical devices and work around the clock, all year round. It is essential to deliver critical samples and medicines on time, without being tempered in the process of transportation. In the healthcare sector, high demands for quality, availability, accuracy, and cost control place similarly high expectations on logistic solutions. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are likely to influence the growth of the Vietnam express delivery services market during the forecast period. The restriction flight cancellations for international delivery and travel bans to curb the spread of the pandemic, have led to substantial slowdown of express delivery service activities. There has been a decrease in letters and document parcels due to the pandemic. However, there is an increase in e-commerce parcels, owing to rising number of people shopping through online platforms. The delivery of daily essentials and e-commerce industry is anticipated to influence the express delivery services industry in Vietnam positively throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.



In Vietnam, the integration of technologies such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) systems and tags for better handling of cargoes and parcels along with avoiding human errors is expected to fuel the express delivery market growth in Vietnam in the coming years. Courier companies are increasingly investing in the adoption of high-tech solutions to make their operations simpler and more efficient. For instance, DHL International GmbH has invested significant amounts in cutting-edge equipment and applications over the past years. Technologies deployed by the company include celluveyor, DHL Resilience360 (a risk management tool), DHL SmartSensor, EffiBOT, and automated container unloading systems, which helps them avoiding misplacement of parcels during the transportation. These efforts allow DHL International GmbH to focus on providing their clients with the cost-effective and enhanced solutions and services.



Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market



The emergence of COVID-19 virus across the Vietnam-which led to lockdown scenarios-has led the industry experts to analyze that the industry would face at least a quarter of lag in offering express delivery services. This disruption is expected to create tremors through till mid-2021. The express delivery of parcels and electronics equipment is likely to pick up pace soon as governments across the Vietnam lift the various containment measure steadily in order to revive the economy. The restriction flight cancellations for international delivery and travel bans to curb the spread of the pandemic, have led to substantial slowdown of express delivery service activities.

There has been a decrease in letters and document parcels due to the pandemic. However, there is an increase in e-commerce parcels, owing to rising number of people shopping through online platforms. The delivery of daily essentials and e-commerce industry is anticipated to influence the express delivery services industry in Vietnam positively throughout the COVID-19 outbreak. The country's B2B express delivery services experienced a slowdown and came to a halt, whereas the B2C services are witnessing growth during the pandemic, owing to huge growth of the online retail and e-commerce industry. Further, due the interruption in supply chain and logistics, the procurement rate of various delivery services, including domestic and international, has been quite affected.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market Landscape

4.1 PEST Analysis

4.1.1 Vietnam - PEST Analysis

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Surge in E-Commerce Industry due to Rise in Business-to-Consumer Deliveries

5.1.2 Increasing Investment of Online Sellers in Same-Day Delivery of Goods

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Express Delivery Services

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Use of Advanced Technologies in Express Delivery Operations

5.3.2 Rising Demand for Value-Added Services

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising adoption of express delivery services to offer better customer experience

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Express Delivery Services - Vietnam Market Analysis

6.1 Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market Overview

6.2 Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Vietnam Market Players Ranking



7. Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market Analysis - By Destination

7.1 Overview

7.2 Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market, By Destination (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Domestic

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Domestic: Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

7.4 International

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 International: Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)



8. Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market Analysis - By Business Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market, By Business Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Business-to-Business

8.3.1Overview

8.3.2Business-to-Business: Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

8.4 Business-to-Consumer

8.4.1Overview

8.4.2 Business-to-Consumer: Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)



9. Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market Analysis - By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market, By End-User (2020 and 2028)

9.3 BFSI

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 BFSI: Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Automotive: Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

9.5 Pharmaceuticals

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Pharmaceuticals: Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

9.6 IT and Telecom

9.6.1Overview

9.6.2 IT and Telecom: Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

9.7 Electronics

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Electronics: Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

9.8 Retail and E-commerce

9.8.1Overview

9.8.2 Retail and E-commerce: Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

9.9 Others

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Others: Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)



10. Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group)

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 EMS Viet Nam

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3FedEx Corporation

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 GHN (Giao Hang Nhanh)

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 GHTK

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 J&T Express Vietnam

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Kerry Express)

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Nhat Tin Logistics

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 S.F. Express Co., Ltd.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Swift247 Co., Ltd

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

12.11 TNT Holdings B.V.

12.11.1 Key Facts

12.11.2 Business Description

12.11.3 Products and Services

12.11.4 Financial Overview

12.11.5 SWOT Analysis

12.11.6 Key Developments

12.12 Vietnam Post

12.12.1 Key Facts

12.12.2 Business Description

12.12.3 Products and Services

12.12.4 Financial Overview

12.12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.12.6 Key Developments

12.13 Viettel Post

12.13.1 Key Facts

12.13.2 Business Description

12.13.3 Products and Services

12.13.4 Financial Overview

12.13.5 SWOT Analysis

12.13.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m18ere

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

