700 Project Bike Tech Graduates Ready for Work in the U.S. Bicycle Industry

FRISCO, Colo., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of fluctuating unemployment levels and a volatile economy brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the teachers and administrators of Project Bike Tech kept their heads down and their sleeves rolled up. The result? 700 students certified and ready to join the American work force.

One of the 2022 Project Bike Tech graduating classes from Vista Charter School in Montrose Colorado. Project Bike Tech classrooms graduated over 700 students this year in 24 schools over 9 states.

"This is what we envisioned when we started PBT," says Mercedes Ross, Project Bike Tech Executive Director. "A program that is fun, hands on and sends graduating students into the real world with marketable skills and expertise that can put them on a career path straight out of high school."

The first high school bicycle education program of its kind, Project Bike Tech in School is an accredited high-school elective that uses bicycle mechanics as a conduit to teach Common CORE and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) elements to students. Project Bike Tech also incorporates career-building skills and techniques as a component of its classes, so students leave the program knowing the basics of portfolio building, resume writing and interview tactics. Participants receive two certificates, one in career tech endorsed by CTE, and the other as an entry-level bicycle mechanic/assembler endorsed by the bicycle industry.

"Project Bike Tech has made me more confident in a mechanical workplace and more confident to try new things. I can see this helping me my future employment." said one recent Project Bike Tech Graduate.

With more and more young Americans leery about taking on the debt that goes with a college education, Project Bike Tech in School offers a no-cost alternative in an industry that has seen startling growth over the last several years, even through the pandemic. As the number of secondary schools around the country that offer Project Bike Tech in School programming grows, so too will the number of young adults possessing recession-resistant, career-ready skills right out of high school.

Please visit Project Bike Tech at www.ProjectBikeTech.org

ABOUT PROJECT BIKE TECH

Founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California, Project Bike Tech developed the UC-accredited college-and-career-ready class, Bike Tech in School, which uses bicycle mechanics as a conduit to teach Common CORE and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) elements to high school students. Bike Tech in School is a college-and-career-ready class that teaches students the necessary skills to work as a professional bicycle mechanic and provides a stepping stone to a multitude of cycling industry careers, including engineering, fabrication, marketing, filmmaking, graphic art, sales, and writing for publications. The Project Bike Tech curriculum also incorporates employment preparation activities, including resume writing, interview tactics, portfolio building, and workplace safety. As the only program of its kind in the United States, the proprietary curriculum of Project Bike Tech is currently classified under the Transportation Sector of Career Technical Education as an Introduction to Systems Diagnostics, Service, and Repair. Project Bike Tech is a thriving program that has successfully impacted more than 3,000 high school students in California, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont.

Contact: Ken Conte

[email protected]

970.227.3588

SOURCE Project Bike Tech