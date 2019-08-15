704Games Announces NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition Featuring NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 704Games, NASCAR Team Properties' exclusive console simulation-style video game licensee, today announced that four-time NASCAR Champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon will grace the cover of the special NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition. The limited release will be available in North America this September on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and Windows PC.

Jeff Gordon graces the cover of NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition.

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition is now available for pre-order at NASCARHeat.com and select retailers and only 20,000 physical copies will be sold.

Fans who purchase the Gold Edition of NASCAR Heat 4 will have the ability to race as NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon and the option to use Gordon as their spotter. Fans will also have access to Gordon's Axalta paint scheme from Homestead-Miami Speedway, his final No. 24 paint scheme as a driver in the Cup Series for Hendrick Motorsports.

"We're thrilled to provide NASCAR Heat fans the opportunity to race as a true legend in the sport," said Colin Smith, President of 704Games. "Paired with the enhanced look and feel and elevated gameplay of NASCAR Heat 4, fans who purchase the Gold Edition will have the ultimate racing experience, and a collector's item to go with it."

"It's a great honor to be featured in the NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition," said Gordon. "NASCAR fans have really rallied around the NASCAR Heat franchise; it's served as a tremendous platform for fans to stay engaged with the sport all year long. This game is as real as it gets. I'm excited to return to the track in this capacity, and I'm looking forward to my fans making me look good out there!"

NASCAR Heat 4 builds on its predecessor and sports a brand new look and feel for race fans, complete with stunning visual and audio enhancements, an upgraded user interface and the introduction of new tire models for various track types, making for an even more realistic racing experience on 38 tracks represented in the game. The fourth installment of the NASCAR Heat franchise also boasts a deeper career mode where players can operate and manage their own team and, for the first time, start in any of the four series included in the game.

The NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition will also give fans the Season Pass, making DLC updates to the game available throughout the 2019 season.

NASCAR Heat 4 Gold Edition is available to pre-order today for $69.99 at NASCARHeat.com and other retail websites.

NASCAR Heat 4 Standard Edition is also available for pre-order for $49.99. You can follow NASCAR Heat 4 on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for the latest updates.

About 704Games

704Games is a video game publisher and developer focused on delivering high-quality experiences on console and mobile. 704Games, a video game licensee of NASCAR, released NASCAR Heat 3 on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One in September 2018. In 2019, 704Games, the Race Team Alliance, and NASCAR launched the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, the first NASCAR esports league on video game consoles. The gaming company also released NASCAR Heat Mobile, the first authentic NASCAR mobile racing game on iOS and Android devices, in 2017. 704Games is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.704games.com.

