$71 Billion Worldwide Aquafeed Industry to 2025 - Featuring Biomin, Biomar & Norel Animal Nutrition Among Others
Jul 15, 2020, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aquafeed Market by Species (Fish, Crustaceans, and Mollusks), Ingredient (Soybean, Corn, Fishmeal, Fish Oil, and Additives), Lifecycle (Starter Feed, Grower Feed, Finisher Feed, and Brooder Feed), Form, Additive, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aquafeed market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to reach USD 71,619.0 million by 2025.
Factors such as the growing aquaculture industry and increasing seafood trade are factors projected to drive market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and the growing environmental and human health concerns are projected to hinder the growth of the market. The global consumption of seafood has increased due to the rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming fish and other aquaculture species. They are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and essential fats (long-chain omega-3 fatty acids). Thus, the positive effects of seafood consumption have led to their rise globally. China, Norway, Vietnam, and Thailand are the key fish producers as well as the largest exporters of fish and fishery products. Fishery trade represents a significant source of foreign currency earnings for many developing countries. Thus, the high trade of seafood would drive the growth of the aquafeed market in the future.
According to experts at Rabobank, the impact of COVID-19 on seafood demand has been diverse, with each seafood species being impacted in different ways. Salmon, tuna, shrimp, cod, hake, pollock, and mackerel form the bulk of seafood consumption and are consumed through the foodservice and food retail categories in the European region. There are also many niches seafood species such as premium marine fish species, oysters, lobsters, octopus, squid, and others that primarily rely on foodservice consumption, which are highly impacted by the closure of hotels and restaurants and lockdowns in various regions.
The retail sector demand for such premium aqua species is minimal; hence operators in this segment could expect major losses. The aquafeed market is observed to decline in 2020, due to the closure of international borders and the increasing price volatility of major ingredients such as soybean, corn, fishmeal, and fish oil used in aquafeed. Social distancing and other measures taken by regional governments are limiting the number of people that can work together in a single area. Gradually, as restrictions relax, the market for aquafeed is expected to observe slight growth until 2030.
The fish segment, by species, is estimated to dominate the Aquafeed market in 2020.
The fish segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, in terms of value. Fish is the cheapest and most easily digestible animal protein. However, due to excessive exploitation of resources and pollution, the availability of fish in natural waters has declined considerably. This has resulted in the adoption of various methods to increase production. The major types of fish considered for the study include tilapia, salmon, carp, and trout.
The soybean segment, by ingredient, is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period in the aquafeed market.
The soybean segment is estimated to dominate the aquafeed market in 2020. Soybean is among the non-fish sources of omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and unsaturated fats. Soy protein is fed to farm-reared fish and shellfish to enhance their overall growth and development. Some of the commonly used soybean products in aquafeed include heat-processed full-fat soybean, mechanically extracted soybean cake, solvent-extracted soybean meal, and dehulled solvent-extracted soybean meal.
The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the aquafeed market.
The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2020. According to a report published in 2018 by the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) on Fisheries and Aquaculture, countries, such as India, have focused on the adoption of freshwater aquaculture as their key activity, which has contributed to its market dominance. Also, consumer demand for convenience and processed seafood offers profitable growth prospects and diversification in the region's food sector. These factors are projected to significantly drive the market growth for aquafeed during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities in the Aquafeed Market
4.2 Aquafeed Market, by Species & Region, 2020
4.3 Asia Pacific: Market, by Ingredient & Country
4.4 Market, by Form
4.5 Market, by Key Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth in the Aquaculture Industry
5.2.1.2 Rise in Seafood Trade Propelling the Demand
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth in Support from Governments
5.2.3.2 Development of Innovative Products As a Source of Protein
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Growth in Environmental and Human Health Concerns
5.2.5 Covid-19 Impact on Market Overview of Aquafeed Market
5.2.5.1 the Increasing Covid-19 Impact on Various Aquafeed Ingredients Has Affected the Market and the Seafood Industry Globally
5.3 Regulatory Framework
5.3.1 China
5.3.2 European Union
5.3.3 Japan
5.3.4 South Africa
5.4 Value Chain Framework
6 Aquafeed Market, by Ingredient
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Soybean
6.2.1 Processed Soybean is the World'S Largest Source of Animal Protein Feed
6.2.1.1 Soybean Meal
6.2.1.2 Soy Oil
6.2.1.3 Soy Lecithin
6.3 Fish Meal
6.3.1 Fishmeal Improves the Overall Efficiency of the Feed and Aids in Digestion
6.4 Corn
6.4.1 Corn Oil is a Low-Cost Alternative to Animal Feed Proteins Used in Aquaculture
6.4.1.1 Corn Gluten Meal
6.4.1.2 Corn Gluten Feed
6.4.1.3 Corn Oil
6.5 Fish Oil
6.5.1 Fish Oil is a Valuable Feed Ingredient for the Aquaculture Industry
6.6 Additives
6.6.1 the Growing Demand for High-Protein Diets is Aiding the Growth of Additives
6.7 Other Ingredients
6.7.1 Wheat Has Good Pellet-Binding Properties Due to Which It is Preferred in Feed As An Alternative Ingredient
7 Aquafeed Market, by Additives
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Amino Acids
7.2.1 Amino Acids Aid in Overcoming Dietary Deficiencies in Aquatic Animals
7.3 Vitamins & Minerals
7.3.1 Vitamins Aid in Coping with the Deficiencies and Deformities in Young, Developing Fish
7.4 Prebiotics & Probiotics
7.4.1 Use of Probiotics & Prebiotics Enhancing the Gut Health of Aquatic Animals
7.5 Enzymes
7.5.1 Feed Enzymes Aid in Nutrient Absorption Due to Which Its Application is Growing in Feed
7.6 Antibiotics
7.6.1 Outbreak of Infectious Diseases in Aquatic Animals Leading to the Adoption of Antibiotics
7.7 Antioxidants
7.7.1 Rise in Demand for Fish Feed Steering the Growth of Antioxidants As An Additive
7.8 Other Additives
7.8.1 Addition of Carotenoids Enhancing the Commercial Value of Fish
8 Aquafeed Market, by Species
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fish
8.2.1 Fish is the Largest Consumer of Aquafeed Ingredients Among All Species
8.2.2 Tilapia
8.2.3 Salmon
8.2.4 Carp
8.2.5 Trout
8.2.6 Other Fish Species
8.3 Crustaceans
8.3.1 Growth in Shrimp Production to Boost the Aquafeed Consumption Among Crustaceans
8.3.2 Shrimp
8.3.3 Crabs
8.3.4 Krill
8.3.5 Other Crustaceans
8.4 Mollusks
8.4.1 Oysters and Mussels Are the Most Widely Cultured Groups Under Mollusks
8.4.2 Oysters
8.4.3 Mussels
8.4.4 Other Mollusks
8.5 Other Species
9 Aquafeed Market, by Form
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Dry Form
9.2.1 the Free-Flowing Structure and Consistency of the Dry Aquafeed Makes It a Preferred Form
9.3 Wet Form
9.3.1 the Wet Form of Feed is Used to Meet the Requirements of Carnivorous Fish
9.4 Moist Form
9.4.1 the Moist Form is More Palatable to Aquatic Animals Due to Its Soft Consistency
10 Aquafeed Market, by Lifecycle
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Grower Feed
10.2.1 Grower Feed is Administered to Meet the Protein Requirements of Small Fish
10.3 Finisher Feed
10.3.1 Protein Levels in Finisher Feed Vary by Different Shrimp Species
10.4 Starter Feed
10.4.1 Starter Feed Aids in Improving the Digestion and Nutritional Intake of Small Aquatic Animals
10.5 Brooder Feed
10.5.1 Brooders Ought to Receive Natural Food Ingredients and Artificial Feeds to Ensure Better Reproduction
11 Aquafeed Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Rest of the World
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Visionary Leaders
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (For Start-Ups/Smes)
12.3.1 Emerging Leaders
12.3.2 Starting Blocks
12.3.3 Progressive Companies
12.3.4 Dynamic Capitalizers
12.4 Competitive Scenario
12.4.1 New Product Launches
12.4.2 Expansions & Investments
12.4.3 Acquisitions
12.4.4 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company
13.2 Cargill
13.3 Ridley Corporation Limited
13.4 Nutreco
13.5 Alltech
13.6 Purina Animal Nutrition
13.7 Nutriad
13.8 Aller Aqua A/S
13.9 Biomin
13.10 Biomar
13.11 Norel Animal Nutrition
13.12 Avanti Feeds Limited
13.13 De Heus Animal Nutrition B.V
13.14 Novus International
13.15 Biostadt India Limited
13.16 Nk Ingredients Pte Ltd.
13.17 Marubeni Nisshin Feed Co., Ltd.
13.18 Marvesa
13.19 Beneo
13.20 Japfa Comfeed
13.21 Cpf Plc
13.22 Growel Feeds
13.23 Sonac
13.24 Kent Feeds
13.25 Lifecircle Nutrition
14 Adjacent & Related Markets
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Limitations
14.3 Feed Yeast Market
14.3.1 Market Definition
14.3.2 Market Overview
14.4 Feed Yeast Market, by Type
14.4.1 Introduction
14.5 Feed Yeast Market, by Region
14.5.1 North America
14.5.2 Europe
14.5.3 Asia Pacific
14.5.4 South America
14.5.5 Rest of the World (Row)
14.6 Feed Additives Market
14.6.1 Limitations
14.6.2 Market Definition
14.6.3 Market Overview
14.6.4 Feed Additives Market Size, by Type
14.6.5 Feed Additives Market, by Livestock
14.6.6 Feed Additives Market, by Form
14.6.7 Feed Additives Market, by Source
14.6.8 Feed Additives Market, by Region
14.6.8.1 North America
14.6.8.2 Europe
14.6.8.3 Asia Pacific
14.6.8.4 South America
14.6.8.5 Rest of the World (ROW)
15 Appendix
15.1 Discussion Guide
15.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
15.3 Available Customizations
15.4 Related Reports
15.5 Author Details
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s291mh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets