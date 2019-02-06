$72.45 Bn Food Packaging Technology & Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Food Packaging Technology & Equipment market accounted for $36.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $72.45 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2026.

Shift towards convenient food packaging, increase in demand from developing countries, increase in demand for fresh and high-quality food products and rise in income of average earning class & spending capability are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of food processing equipment, lack of standardization and lack of appropriate hygienic design are restricting the market growth.

Food processing equipment helps to transform the raw food ingredients in to food items through various physical and chemical means. These foods processing equipments are used in different industries including poultry farm, industrial bakery, dairy industry, seafood industry, chocolate manufacturing unit, confectionery, beverage industry, milk, fruit, nut, and vegetable industry. Food processing equipment are existing in a variety of categories which includes dryers, chillers, fryers, feeders, mixers, grinders, roasters, homogenizers, separators, slicers and ovens. Stainless steel is one of the main elements, which is widely used in the food processing equipment. 304SS and 316SS are two most common types of alloys of stainless steel, which are used in food processing equipment.

Amongst Application, Poultry, Seafood, and Meat Products segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period due to rise in the demand for easy-to-cook meat. Moreover, increasing demand for meat products in various countries in Asia Pacific is also driving the growth of poultry processing equipment.

By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the market due to the rising household incomes and the growing middle-class population have led to an increase in demand for packaged food products, which are increasing the demand for packaging technologies and equipment in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Food Packaging Technology & Equipment Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Paper & Paperboard

5.3 Plastics

5.4 Glass & Wood

5.5 Metal

5.6 Other Materials



6 Global Food Packaging Technology & Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biodegradable Packaging

6.3 Aseptic Packaging

6.4 Intelligent Packaging

6.5 Active Packaging

6.6 Controlled Packaging

6.7 Other Types



7 Global Food Packaging Technology & Equipment Market, By Equipment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Case Packing

7.3 Inspecting, Detecting, and Check Weighing Machines

7.4 Labeling & Coding

7.5 Wrapping & Bundling

7.6 Form-Fill-Seal

7.7 Cartoning

7.8 Filling & Dosing

7.9 Other Equipments



8 Global Food Packaging Technology & Equipment Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dairy & Dairy Products

8.3 Bakery Products

8.4 Poultry, Seafood, and Meat Products

8.5 Convenience Foods

8.6 Fruits & Vegetables

8.7 Confectionery Products

8.8 Other Applications



9 Global Food Packaging Technology & Equipment Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Robert Bosch

11.2 Arpac

11.3 IMA Group

11.4 GEA Group

11.5 Omori Machinery

11.6 Coesia Group

11.7 Lindquist Machine Corporation

11.8 Ishida

11.9 Kaufman Engineered Systems

11.10 Multivac

11.11 Nichrome India

11.12 Adelphi Packaging

11.13 ALFA LAVAL

11.14 Krones AG

11.15 SPX Corporation



