72andSunny, Instrument, CPB, Redscout and Hecho Studios form constellation that unites the best in technology and creativity

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA) agencies today announced they have formed a collective designed to make a transformational impact on business and culture.

The constellation is a collective of companies made up of the world's best talent who unleash the power of creativity across data, strategy, design, user experience, storytelling, and media. The constellation will be driven by an operating council consisting of leaders from across the companies.

"This collective is unified by mutual respect, home to great talent, and the drive to unleash creativity in every function," said John Boiler, Creative Co-Chairman, 72andSunny. "For so long, we've been part of the same family, but sitting at different tables. Now we can work together to solve problems on a bigger scale, learn from each other, and have a bigger impact for our clients and in the world."

All of the constellation companies will continue to go to market under their own brands, while actively collaborating on growth opportunities as a creative powerhouse. In contrast to how many traditional networks operate, the leaders of the constellation will objectively assess the best combination of resources to impact a client business goal, rather than sell a one-size-fits-all approach. By bringing Instrument's mastery of design and technology and Redscout's best-in-class strategy and consulting to the center of the creative collective, this constellation has formed a forceful and differentiated point-of-view. The group will also draw upon the content creation and sophisticated production of Hecho as well as MDC's media and data capabilities.

CEO of Instrument Justin Lewis emphasized, "Our constellation combines culture, creativity, and technology to create transformational business outcomes for our client partners. Working collaboratively, we will bring bigger, better, and more innovative ideas into the world in ways that are unexpected and new."

"By joining forces, the constellation brings together award-winning agencies who combine strategic rigor and radical creativity to make an impact on industry and culture," said Erik Sollenberg, Global CEO, CPB, who will take on COO responsibilities for the constellation. "This is a modern, collaborative way of working that brings together the best of what each company has to offer while also continuing to grow our individual companies, harnessing our unique, respective offerings."

"This constellation is the powerful manifestation of MDC's core strategy of collaboration, through the lens of some of our industry's most prominent and future-leaning leaders," said MDC Partners Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "Their vision brings together precisely the creative, strategic, and digital experience innovation marketers need to thrive, under a collective direction that leads with bold thinking and creative excellence."

