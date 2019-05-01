$73.4 Bn Glass Curtain Wall Market - Global Forecast to 2023
May 01, 2019, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Curtain Wall Market by Type (Unitized curtain wall, stick curtain wall), End-use (Commercial, Public, Residential), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The glass curtain wall market is projected to grow from USD 44.5 billion in 2018 to USD 73.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.
The growing industrial & commercial construction activities and the need for technological advancements in the glass industry drive the demand for glass curtain wall systems. However, high capital investment and government regulations surrounding carbon emissions are projected to inhibit the growth of the market.
"In terms of value and volume, the unitized segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period."
The unitized curtain wall segment in the glass curtain wall market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of this segment can be attributed to high demand for unitized systems in the commercial industry. These curtain wall systems are designed to be external glazed systems of the buildings. Further, this framing is attached to the buildings and hence doesn't lift or support the floor or roof loads of the buildings.
"In terms of value and volume, the commercial buildings segment is projected to lead the glass curtain wall market from 2018 to 2023."
The commercial buildings segment is projected to lead the glass curtain wall market from 2018 to 2023, in terms of both value and volume. The demand for smooth exterior glass facade on buildings, attractive architectural design, day-lighting, thermal efficiency, exterior exposure of metal framing for water elimination and air infiltration, and environmental control are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the glass curtain wall market in the commercial buildings segment. These systems provide a protective layer for large-scale commercial buildings, and enhance the energy efficiency of the buildings, along with reducing the cost of heating & cooling.
"In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific glass curtain wall market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."
In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific glass curtain wall market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The increase in demand for glass curtain wall systems can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries. The demand for glass curtain wall is growing rapidly in the region, owing to the high growth in the infrastructure sector for an aesthetic appeal.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in Industrial and Commercial Construction Activities
- Technological Advancements in the Glass Industry
Restraints
- Government Regulations for Carbon Emissions
- High Capital Investment Requirement
Opportunities
- Rise in Demand for Green Buildings
- Growth in Investment on Infrastructural Projects in Developing Economies
Challenges
- Production and Installation Requirements of A Complex Structural Glazing
- Energy-Efficient Manufacturing of Raw Materials
