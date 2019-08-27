$73.8 Billion Adhesive Tapes Market - Global Forecast to 2024 by Material, Resin, Technology, Application
Aug 27, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adhesive Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global adhesive tapes market was worth US$ 54.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 73.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024
An adhesive tape is made using a sticky chemical film and backing material that is applied to assemble and bond objects together temporarily or permanently. The backing material is usually made of paper, plastic, foam, cloth and foil that may have a release liner on one side. The adhesive on the tape is a viscoelastic material that sticks when pressure is applied to it and is usually moisture sensitive. These tapes are non-messy, time-saving and are more convenient as compared to their alternatives.
The extensive usage of adhesive tapes in various industries such as automotive and food and beverage is the key factor driving the market. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly adopting adhesive tapes in place of mechanical fasteners such as bolts and screws to reduce the weight of the vehicles and provide better fuel efficiency.
The expansion of the healthcare sector is another factor contributing to the market growth. Adhesive tapes are widely used for wound care, assembly of medical devices, attaching electrodes on the skin and fixing cover shields during surgeries. Furthermore, skin-friendly adhesive tapes are widely utilized for the manufacturing of infant and adult diapers.
Additionally, the growing demand for eco-friendly water-based adhesive products coupled with the introduction of recyclable tapes made from biodegradable polymers has augmented the market growth.
Furthermore, the increasing trend of online shopping is boosting the demand for retail packaging and distribution materials which has resulted in an increased requirement of adhesive tapes across the globe.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global adhesive tapes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global adhesive tapes industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the resin?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global adhesive tapes industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global adhesive tapes industry?
- What is the structure of the global adhesive tapes industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global adhesive tapes industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global adhesive tapes industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Adhesive Tapes Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Material
5.4 Market Breakup by Resin
5.5 Market Breakup by Technology
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material
6.1 Polypropylene
6.2 Paper
6.3 Polyvinyl Chloride
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Resin
7.1 Acrylic
7.2 Rubber
7.3 Silicone
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Water-Based Adhesive Tapes
8.2 Solvent-Based Adhesive Tapes
8.3 Hot-Melt-Based Adhesive Tapes
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Packaging Tapes
9.2 Masking Tapes
9.3 Specialized Tapes
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 3M Company
15.3.2 Nitto Denko Corporation
15.3.3 Tesa SE
15.3.4 Lintec Corporation
15.3.5 Avery Dennison Corporation
15.3.6 Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
15.3.7 Shurtape Technologies, LLC.
15.3.8 Scapa Group PLC
15.3.9 Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg
15.3.10 Nichiban Co. Ltd.
15.3.11 Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
