$73.8 Billion Adhesive Tapes Market - Global Forecast to 2024 by Material, Resin, Technology, Application

The global adhesive tapes market was worth US$ 54.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 73.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024

An adhesive tape is made using a sticky chemical film and backing material that is applied to assemble and bond objects together temporarily or permanently. The backing material is usually made of paper, plastic, foam, cloth and foil that may have a release liner on one side. The adhesive on the tape is a viscoelastic material that sticks when pressure is applied to it and is usually moisture sensitive. These tapes are non-messy, time-saving and are more convenient as compared to their alternatives.

The extensive usage of adhesive tapes in various industries such as automotive and food and beverage is the key factor driving the market. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly adopting adhesive tapes in place of mechanical fasteners such as bolts and screws to reduce the weight of the vehicles and provide better fuel efficiency.

The expansion of the healthcare sector is another factor contributing to the market growth. Adhesive tapes are widely used for wound care, assembly of medical devices, attaching electrodes on the skin and fixing cover shields during surgeries. Furthermore, skin-friendly adhesive tapes are widely utilized for the manufacturing of infant and adult diapers.

Additionally, the growing demand for eco-friendly water-based adhesive products coupled with the introduction of recyclable tapes made from biodegradable polymers has augmented the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing trend of online shopping is boosting the demand for retail packaging and distribution materials which has resulted in an increased requirement of adhesive tapes across the globe.

