$73 Billion Content Delivery Network Markets - Global Forecasts to 2026

The content delivery network market is projected to witness a CAGR of 30.26% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$73.008 billion by 2026, increasing from US$11.473 billion in 2019.

With almost 89 million secure internet servers worldwide in 2020, according to the World Bank, CDNs offer an easy way to increase the speed of a website while also lowering latency.

Therefore, they are essential for the fast, efficient, and secure delivery of content to users around the world.

Geographically, North America has the highest share in the CDN market. By type, video content delivery holds a larger share due to the growth of video-on-demand and OTT services. The ever-increasing video content is expected to be the main reason for the rise of the CDN market.



Growth Factors

Increase in internet penetration

Owing to the digital transformation worldwide, CDN delivers static, dynamic, and interactive content to end-users, at an increased speed and lower bandwidth.

Businesses and governments have also started using the facilities to the internet. This requires a smooth user experience with no lags. The buffering duration of the content affects the interest of the users. This growing demand has been fueled by broadband and mobile internet connectivity across the nations.



A surge of OTT platforms and online shopping

With as many OTT platforms available, the numbers of content consumers are also increasing due to their attractive subscription plans and advertisement. The OTT platforms are evolving from time to time with better digital infrastructure and interactive apps and websites. The CDN market is closely related to the proliferation of these platforms.

Moreover, an increase in the number of smartphone users, huge investment in original content creation; cheap internet plans are also propelling the market growth. Likewise, expansion of online shopping and online payment gateways require an uninterrupted service, the CDN monitors data traffic and aids the process. Thus, factoring a growth in its market.



Restraints

CDN has several pros, but a few cons may limit its market growth. The high-cost structure of using CDN services is a downside. There is also a question of privacy and data security because of the large number of users as it may lead to virus and cyber-attacks. These factors question the authenticity of its services and challenge the market expansion. However, the pros outweigh the cons in most cases leading to new avenues of growth.



Impact Of COVID-19 On The Content Delivery Network Market

The Covid-19 pandemic has put a restriction on physical activities which had negatively impacted the consumption, distribution, and production process of several markets. But the digital activities heaved high.

Moreover, during the pandemic, the use of media and entertainment platforms requiring high-quality video content is swelling the demand for CDN solutions. The alarming rise in the usage of internet services during the pandemic has increased the network traffic which created enormous growth opportunities for the CDN market.



Competitive Insights

The market leaders for the Content Delivery Network Market are Akamai Technologies, CloudFlare, AT&T Inc., Limelight Networks, Amazon, CDN77, CDNetworks, Ericsson, Tata Communications, and Internap.

The key players in the market implement growth strategies such as product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc. to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

For Instance...

Akamai Technologies has acquired three firms namely Exceda, Asavie, and Inverse from 2019-2021

CloudFlare in 2020 purchased early-stage browser isolation vendor S2 Systems.

In 2021, Limelight Networks, Inc has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Moov Corporation, which does business as Layer0. The acquisition will combine the benefits of Limelight's edge network with Layer0's edge orchestration, application acceleration, and developer workflow capabilities to create a leading-edge solution while diversifying Limelight's client mix and services.

Amazon Web Service over 2019-2020 acquired three firms DataRow, TSO Logic, and CloudEndure.

Ericsson has made new expansion in their CDN services with Unified Delivery Network and CDN-to-edge Pivot in 2018 and 2019 and acquired Cradlepoint, the US-based Wireless Edge WAN 4G and 5G Enterprise solution provider in 2020

Panatone Finvest Limited has acquired Rs. 2.85 lakhs equity shares of Tata Communications in 2021. Panatone acquired a 10% stake from the President of India represented by and acting through the Ministry of Communications, Government of India . And will acquire a 43.3 percent stake in Tejas Networks, an optical, broadband, and data networking products company, for Rs 1,850 crore .

