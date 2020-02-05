73rd Annual Bronner Bros. Beauty Show Kicks Off with Legendary ICON Awards & CROWN Act Petition

"While there are many new events that taut inclusive beauty, none deliver an experience quite like the Bronner Show, that's driven by the culture," said James Bronner, BB show director and SVP of technology. "We are proud of our ability to streamline operations, attract world-class exhibitors and improve customer service for our partners and loyal attendees. Looking ahead, our commitment is to continue growing and giving the people what they want – the ultimate beauty show made for and by us."

THE ICON AWARDS: BEST IN BEAUTY

Following a seven year hiatus, BB will host the legendary ICON Awards on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm. The program will recognize professional stylists, barbers, educators, influencers, and entrepreneurs who have made a significant impact on the multicultural beauty industry. Nominees for ICON of the Year include Jay Majors, Charles Gregory, Kim Kimble, and Poochie. The evening will conclude with a special Trend Release showcasing beauty trends that will dominate black beauty in 2020.

IT'S TIME: END HAIR DISCRIMINATION

Bronner Bros. is issuing a challenge to all Show attendees– and the general public– to help end hair discrimination. Throughout the Show, BB will collect signatures to support the "C.R.O.W.N. (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair) Act." The CROWN Act prohibits housing, workforce and education discrimination against people wearing natural or protective hairstyles like braids, dreadlocks and twists. To sign the petition, visit http://bronnerbros.com/crownact

"The Bronner Bros. show has a long-standing history of supporting causes to uplift the black community, dating back to the Civil Rights Movement," Bronner added. "In keeping with that heritage, we wanted to do our part by harnessing the collective power of beauty professionals to help end hair discrimination at work and schools across the US. I personally invite every Show attendee to stand with us by signing the online petition."

Other show highlights include:

Competitions – Mainstage competitions include the ABBS Creative Student Rising Star, Andis Total Look & Student Barbering, the Bold Hold Fastest Wig Maker, Fantasy Hair, and the AmberJE' Collection Champion of Weaves featuring Blac Chyna. To date, more than $1M in cash and prizes have been awarded.

Nailpro and Face & Body Partnerships – Access to an unprecedented range of professional Spa and Nail products, services, and education— all under one roof.

Master Classes – Top instructors will teach over 100 classes on everything from cut, color, wigs, and weaves, to barbering. More than 300 exhibitors will offer show deals.

Expert Panels – New workshops include entrepreneurship, hair loss, health & wellness, and more.

Comedy Show – Laugh out loud with Steve Brown and the Atlanta All-Stars on Saturday.

Sunday Service – Rev. C. Elijah Bronner will share words of encouragement during the non-denominational service. Open to all.

About Bronner Bros., Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Bronner Bros., Inc. (BB) is a family-owned and operated company founded in 1947 by Dr. Nathaniel H. Bronner, Sr. and his brother Arthur E. Bronner, Sr. Today, the BB Enterprise consists of multicultural beauty products, UPSCALE Magazine, and professional trade shows, which attract more than 60,000 beauty professionals annually. For more info, visit bronnerbros.com.

