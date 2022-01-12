74% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Stainless Steel Market| Upsurge in Consumption of High-strength Stainless Steel to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the stainless steel market between 2020 and 2025 is 15836.08 thousand MT. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the stainless steel market is the upsurge in the consumption of high-strength stainless steel . The increased use of high-strength stainless steel has been due to its superior qualities like affordable cost and high strength-to-weight ratio. Some of the other benefits that high-strength stainless steel offers are faster hardening rates, high weldability, increased malleability, and a high ability to endure stress. The increased demand for high-strength stainless steel is due to the increasing focus of the automotive industry to minimize the weight of the automobiles while meeting important criteria including stiffness, forming requirements, and crash performance. The increased focus of the stainless steel and automotive industries to develop environment-friendly vehicles is driving the use of high-strength stainless steel, thereby driving the growth of the global stainless steel market.

Market Challenges - The volatility in raw material prices will be a major challenge for the stainless steel market during the forecast period. The manufacturing of stainless steel depends on various commodities, metals, and industrial raw materials such as iron ore, ferrochrome, scraped steel, chromium, nickel, and others. The prices of commodity products and metals are directly related to the global economic performance and price elasticity. Price volatility brings uncertainty to the market and influences the profit margins of the value chain stakeholders. Fluctuations in the raw material prices will also squeeze manufacturers' profit margins, posing a hurdle to their growth. Therefore, high volatility in the cost of raw materials is one of the major challenges for the global stainless steel market.

The stainless steel market report is segmented by End-user (metal products, mechanical engineering, automobile and transportation, infrastructure and construction, and electrical engineering) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The stainless steel market share growth by the metal products segment will be significant for revenue generation. The shift in consumer preference toward hygienic and easy-to-clean products is likely to enhance the demand for stainless steel in metal products.

Some Companies Mentioned

The stainless steel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.·

Acerinox SA



AK Steel Holding Corp.



Aperam



Guangxi Chengde Group



JFE Holdings Inc.



Nippon Steel Corp.



Outokumpu Oyj



POSCO Group



Tata Steel Ltd.



Tsingshan Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Stainless Steel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2021-2025 15836.08 thousand MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.00 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acerinox SA, AK Steel Holding Corp., Aperam, Guangxi Chengde Group, JFE Holdings Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., Outokumpu Oyj, POSCO Group, Tata Steel Ltd., and Tsingshan Holding Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

