$75.8 Billion Healthcare Analytics Industry - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

According to the Global Healthcare Analytics market is expected to grow from $10.01 billion in 2017 to reach $75.84 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 25.2%.

Rising venture capital investments, growing government initiatives to raise electronic health record (EHR) adoption and increasing focus on improving patient outcomes are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, huge cost of analytics solutions and lack of skilled personnel are some of the factors hampering the market growth. One of the major opportunities in the market is emergence of social media and its impact on the healthcare business.

Healthcare analytics technology uses data for quantitative and qualitative analysis, is undergoing an industry transformation from volume-based medicines and reimbursement to value-based medicines and reimbursement. It has been increasingly occupying a vital role in global healthcare systems for boosting patient outcomes and improving the quality of care at affordable cost. Healthcare organizations world over are increasingly leveraging the potential of data-backed decisions to develop patient engagement and experience. Additionally, it offers healthcare institutions crucial insights into revenue and risk models.

By application, the clinical data analytics segment has acquired the significant growth due to the rising adoption of analytics by healthcare providers owing to the increasing pressure to curb healthcare cost, growing adoption of electronic healthcare records, need to improve patient outcomes and reduce hospital readmission rates and increasing focus on personalized medicine-based analytics.

Based on Geography, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing federal healthcare mandates to control rising healthcare costs and provide quality care, rising regulatory requirements, growing EHR adoption are expected to drive the market growth.

