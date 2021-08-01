75 years of proud aviation

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, August 01, marks the founding of SAS 75 years ago and we have been the proud carrier of travelers to, from and within Scandinavia during all these years. Scandinavia would not be the same today without a strong Scandinavian airline, and we will naturally continue to play and integral role in Scandinavian infrastructure also in the future.

Innovation has been a natural part of SAS in all these years. From the world's first flight over the North Pole, thereby shortening flying time between continents, to the current and future drive toward sustainable aviation.

The latest aircraft in our fleet offer more comfort, less noise and up to 30% lower carbon dioxide emission – and represents just one of many initiatives on the journey toward sustainable aviation. This journey is critical, and SAS will in cooperation with the entire ecosystem, maintain its leading position in this work.

SAS operates in an industry that by its nature connects the world – we have the opportunity to build bridges and contribute to knowledge and understanding when people meet.

A warm thank you to everyone who has been part of creating and cheering for SAS through 75 years. We look forward to the years to come!

