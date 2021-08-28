75th Annual Bronner Bros. Int'l Beauty Show Postponed Due to Recent COVID-19 Spikes in New Orleans

ATLANTA and NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to documented reports of exponential spikes in new COVID-19 cases across Louisiana, including the spread of the highly infectious Delta Variant, the 2021 Bronner Bros. Int'l Beauty Show, scheduled to take place in New Orleans (NOLA) August 28-30, 2021, has been postponed. The new date is to be determined and will be announced on the Bronner Bros. website soon. The decision was made to postpone due to the gravity of this ongoing public health emergency, particularly its negative impact on professionals in the beauty and barber industry.

The Bronner Bros team outlined initial plans in partnership with NOLA convention officials, including necessary precautions to host a safe show. However, given the current circumstances, Show management has decided to place the health and safety of all Show attendees first. Since there is no guarantee that everyone entering the venue will be fully vaccinated, free of the virus, or willing to take a COVID-19 test on site, the most effective way to keep everyone safe is to wait until the pandemic has ended or at least subsided to a better, new normal.

As recently announced New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell, the city has issued a mandate that ALL visitors to hotels, restaurants and bars are required to either show proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Rapid tests are not accepted and PCR tests must be within 72 hours, which would not cover the full length of their time in New Orleans for our event.

"This was a very hard decision, as we were excited about celebrating Bronner Bros. 75th Anniversary and welcoming the world's most diverse group of beauty professionals to New Orleans," said James Bronner, Senior Vice President and Show Director. "At this difficult time, I can only think of my father, Nathaniel H. Bronner, and how relevant his wise words are today: 'Health is Wealth.' Without our ability to ensure your SAFE participation in all three days, unfortunately the Show cannot go on. Our industry has lost a number of greats to this terrible disease. Our hearts go out to everyone negatively impacted by this pandemic."

The REFUND PROCESS FOR SHOW ATTENDEES AND EXHIBITORS BEGAN WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18th. Attendees who purchased online automatically received a refund. To process refunds for purchases done through a distributor, please visit www.BronnerBros.com to complete an online form.

Bronner added, "We encourage everyone to do their part to keep our communities safe – mask up, practice social distancing and get vaccinated. Looking ahead, we are excited about celebrating with the entire beauty community— in a safe environment— at a later date."

For questions, concerns and the latest Show information please visit, BronnerBros.com.

About Bronner Bros., Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Bronner Bros., Inc. (BB) is a family-owned and operated company founded in 1947 by Dr. Nathaniel H. Bronner, Sr. and his brother Arthur E. Bronner, Sr. Today, the BB Enterprise consists of multicultural beauty products, UPSCALE Magazine, and professional trade shows, which attract more than 60,000 beauty professionals annually. For more info, visit bronnerbros.com.

Press Contact: Per Se Media Group, 404-666-1231

SOURCE Bronner Bros., Inc.