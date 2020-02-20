76-year-old distance runner Stan Cottrell, announces historic run at NRB 2020 to benefit children's charities and raise awareness of health initiatives, sponsored by ADVANCED REMOTE MONITORING ARM LLC

Meet Stan at NRB Booth 303, running the treadmill and networking to place the 3,000-mile Run and charities in front of thousands of media decision-makers and where his vital signs, such as heart rate, will be livestreamed over the Internet to demonstrate how Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) works. Click here to watch him live during NRB or donate: https://viewstub.com/The-Amazing-Friendship-Run-at-NRB-2020# .

Abigail Aboitiz, co-founder of RPM specialist and Run-supporter, Advanced Remote Monitoring (ARM) said: "We are thrilled to be able to demonstrate our exciting products and services alongside fitness ambassador, Stan Cottrell, inspiring everyone to take control of their health."

Directors of The Canadian International Faith & Family Film Festival, Rafael Kalamat and Jason Barbeck, who are making a movie about the Run said, "True stories of courage have a solid place in people's hearts," adding, "Stan is one of the most inspirational athletes I have ever known. This incredible project will be unlike anything I have ever done."

Between April 15 and July 31, 2020 Stan will run 3000 miles with every step recorded and livestreamed. He has run over 250,000 miles (10X around the globe), earned 11 U.S. Presidential and Congressional recognitions as well as a prized place in the American Fitness Hall of Fame (HAFL). He has run across 40 countries sharing a message of friendship.

ARM co-founder and long-time Cottrell friend, Nigel Allan asserted, "Stan is a true hero. But this event is really about the millions whose lives he can touch directly through their participation or from donations, and the millions more reached and inspired via the internet, social media and the big screen."

The Amazing Friendship Run will be remembered as the time when a 76-year-old runner inspired the nation.



ABOUT THE AMAZING FRIENDSHIP RUN

TAFR is sponsored by Friendship Sports Association Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization in Tucker, Georgia, and Advanced Remote Monitoring LLC (advancedremotemonitoring.com) to create awareness of fitness and global causes. The public is invited to join the run and festivities along the route. Get more information: https://armpowersuit.com/the-friendship-run/.

CHARITIES SUPPORTED BY THE RUN

Hope For Families Adoption and Counseling Services

HERO Foundation (orphans)

The Salvation Army

WLOC Clothes For Kids (Appalachia)

Friendship Sports Association

Larger Than Life (families facing pediatric cancer)

Feed the Children

