78 Indian / Allied American organizations and Gurudwaras in US send a coalition letter to US President Biden to send a strong message to India on Human Rights violation at India's farmers protest

HAINESPORT, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) America in collaboration with other Indian / Allied American organizations and Gurudwaras have led an initiative for the United States to send a strong message to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's Government, over the unprecedented increase in human rights abuses at India's farmers protests across the New Delhi borders of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. In a letter addressed to US President Joe Biden, the organizations have detailed how the Modi Government has disregarded farmers who are directly affected by three farm laws that were recently passed in India. Many organizations working in the civic space, interfaith and human rights aspects have joined in this call. The letter expresses concern on various twitter handles that are proposing a repeat of the 1984 pogroms against the Sikh community, which many see as a genocide. The Modi government is allowing such twitter handles to gain support among their nationalist vocals, and is thus implicit in this call for genocidal pogroms against the Sikh farmers and their supporters.

Citing India's farmers issue as a national security concern and directly impacting US-India relations, the letter called for the Biden-Harris Administration to condemn the use of mercenaries and suppressive tactics used by the Modi government and immediately take action in relation with farmers lives being lost in the protest due to excessive weather and health conditions. The letter calls for the President to release an official statement recognizing the farmers for their stand against laws that are designed to harm their livelihood. The letter further urged the US President to initiate monitoring the situation at the borders, and send a direct message to India saying that the US is doing so. It also calls upon President Biden to urge the Indian government to immediately stop violence on protesters and consider their demands. The organizations collectively believe that a strong statement is immediately needed in order that India's Government may rein in its thugs and other extra-governmental paramilitary operatives that support Modi's majoritarian and fascist regime.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) America Representative Boota Singh Kharoudh said, Democracies like India should refrain from introducing such laws that serve to divide the nation, such as farm laws, and other that has been passed without consideration from people.

The letter to President Biden also expresses the disregard of affected people, as a systemic pattern by the Modi government. This was also evident during the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the abrogation of articles 370 and 35A in the case of Jammu and Kashmir. During the protests that followed, the Modi Government brutally suppressed all dissent by using draconian measures against peaceful protesters. The Modi government routinely uses terms such as terrorists, tukde-tukde gang, Pakistanis and Khalistani in defaming anyone opposed to their policies. It is something which the Modi government builds majoritarian and fascist support around. Prestigious US organizations; USCIRF, US Congressional hearing on CAA and Jammu and Kashmir and State Department in its annual reports have noted the serious human rights violation under Modi government.

Contact info: Bhupindar Singh, Representative to US Government and UN, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) America, Email: [email protected], Cell: +1 646 286 1704

SOURCE Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) America