78% of the women surveyed are already in dating mindset before divorce papers are signed, states new study by Worthy; 63% are still holding onto their engagement ring

On September 18, in partnership with the 92Y in NYC , Worthy will be hosting a panel discussion around some of the key findings, and related topics including: How soon is too soon to start dating? What should you talk about and avoid? Who pays? And much more. Moderated by Tamsen Fadal, Panelists include: Karen Bigman, Michael Daniels, Dr. Gladys Frankel and Ann Cutbill Lenane.

Highlights from the study include:

Divorced women value their worth and do not waste their time when it comes to dating again.

78% of the women are already thinking about dating before the divorce papers are signed.

65% of women are dating within the first year of being separated or divorced.

30% chose coffee as the Ideal first date, allowing for a quick assessment.

42% state that "he pays the full amount", however, 58% also say they are "ok to pay".

48% will arrange the second date within the first 48 hours and over 50% will SMS first.

Dating is an emotional rollercoaster filled with excitement and hopefulness.

68% of the women feel scared, but also excited and hopeful, while 40% feel confident.

82% state that the best confidant is a Best Friend, not her FB friends.

63% are still holding onto their engagement ring, and dating.

Honesty Is Appreciated, Rude Behaviors Aren't

55% of the women stated that pictures of men dressed in workout clothes, showing off their biceps, followed by pictures with his car, and drinking buddies are simply cringe-worthy

60% despise rude behavior to the wait staff when out on a date.

57% cringe when he keeps checking his phone; 46% hate when he won't stop talking about his ex.

90% of the women declared that values, emotional availability, lifestyle, marital status and sexual compatibility were top priorities in a new companion.

About Worthy : Worthy is an online auction marketplace for pre-owned diamond jewelry. Helping women get a fresh start is one of the things we take the most pride in. We understand that in the process of divorce, women meet many challenges and have many difficult decisions to make. "We are very proud to be building a vibrant community that has fast become a trusted resource for women during and post their divorce" states Ben Slor, VP Marketing.

