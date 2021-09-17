$795.3 Billion Smartphone Global Market to 2027 - Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smartphone Market 2020-2027 by Operating System, Display Technology, Screen Size, RAM Capacity, Price Range, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global smartphone market will reach $795.3 billion by 2027, growing by 9.5% annually over 2020-2027 owing to the rising demand for smart mobile phones, increasing per capita disposable income, and the growing adoption of smartphones in digital platforms amid COVID-19 pandemic. Global total shipment reached 1,331.3 million units in 2020 and is anticipated to grow by 10.5% annually in the years to come.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smartphone market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smartphone market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Operating System, Display Technology, Screen Size, RAM Capacity, Price Range, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Operating System

3.1 Market Overview by Operating System

3.2 Android Smartphones

3.3 iOS Smartphones

3.4 Other Operating Systems



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Display Technology

4.1 Market Overview by Display Technology

4.2 LCD Technology

4.3 OLED Technology

4.4 Other Display Technologies



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Screen Size

5.1 Market Overview by Screen Size

5.2 Less Than 4 Inches

5.3 4 - 5.4 5 - <_5 />5.5 5.5 - 5.6 6 Inches and Above



6 Segmentation of Global Market by RAM Capacity

6.1 Market Overview by RAM Capacity

6.2 Below 4GB

6.3 4GB - 8GB

6.4 Over 8GB



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Price Range

7.1 Market Overview by Price Range

7.2 Ultra Low-End (Less Than $100)

7.3 Low-End ($100 - <_200__br />7.4 Mid-Range ($200 - <_400__br />7.5 Mid- to High-End ($400 - <_600__br />7.6 High-End ($600 - <_800__br />7.7 Premium ($800 - <_1000__br />7.8 Ultra Premium ($1000 and Above)

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

8.2 OEMs

8.3 E-commerce

8.4 Retailers



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2027

9.2 North America Market 2020-2027 by Country

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market

9.2.2 U.S.

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.4 Mexico

9.3 European Market 2020-2027 by Country

9.3.1 Overview of European Market

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Germany

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Italy

9.3.7 Russia

9.3.8 Rest of European Market

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2027 by Country

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 Indonesia

9.4.6 Vietnam

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

9.5 South America Market 2020-2027 by Country

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America Market

9.6 MEA Market 2020-2027 by Country

9.6.1 Iran

9.6.2 Turkey

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 Other National Markets



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

Apple Inc.

Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd.

HTC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Limited

Motorola, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Realme

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqz3x0

