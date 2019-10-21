7D Surgical Completes 30th Installation Marking Key Sales Achievement

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 7D Surgical announced today at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons Annual Meeting that it has completed 30 sales since commercial launch of its innovative Machine-vision Image Guided Surgery (MvIGS) platform for spinal and cranial surgery. This achievement represents installations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

"These sales results validate the years of research, hard work and dedication from the 7D Surgical team to use Machine-vision technologies to improve surgical workflows while eliminating the need for intraoperative radiation," said Beau Standish, CEO of 7D Surgical. "These significant improvements have resulted in an unparalleled surgical experience that is driving the global adoption of our innovations."

The 7D Surgical MvIGS system utilizes completely new camera-based technology and machine vision algorithms to eliminate the long-standing frustrations with legacy surgical navigational platforms. The system uses only visible light, eliminating the patient and staff exposure to intraoperative radiation which is common with older technologies. This results in a nearly instantaneous patient registration in almost any surgical position.

"We are thrilled that the MvIGS technology continues to gain acceptance with surgeons and hospital leadership. In a value-based healthcare market, the 7D Surgical System is perfectly positioned for continued sales growth. The speed, accuracy and safety advantages, coupled with reasonable acquisition and operating costs, are a perfect fit for hospitals making these critical buying decisions," said Brian Stuart, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing at 7D Surgical.

7D Surgical will be conducting demonstrations of the MvIGS technology at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) annual meeting in San Francisco, CA from Oct 21-23 (Booth 831.)

About 7D Surgical

7D Surgical is a privately-owned Toronto based company that develops advanced optical technologies and machine vision-based registration algorithms to improve surgical workflow and patient care. 7D Surgical's flagship FDA 510(k)-cleared and Health Canada approved MvIGS system delivers profound improvement to surgical workflows in spine and cranial surgeries. The underlying technology provides the promise of similar future advancements for other surgical specialties. Visit www.7Dsurgical.com to learn more.

