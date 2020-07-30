7D Surgical Receives HSA Approval in Singapore and Achieves First Unit Sale in Southeast Asia for its Machine Vision Image Guided Spine Surgery Platform

TORONTO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7D Surgical announced today that it has received approval from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in Singapore for its innovative Machine-vision Image Guidance System (MvIGS) for spinal navigation. In addition, 7D Surgical has already completed its first system sale through its distribution partnership with Transmedic, a premier medical technology, sales, and distribution company serving hospitals, clinics, and health centers in Southeast Asia.

"We are incredibly thrilled to bring our 7D technology to market in Singapore," said Beau Standish, Chief Executive Officer of 7D Surgical. "We have already delivered this novel technology to the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Caribbean and are now excited to offer our innovations in the Asian market. Our machine vision surgical innovations improve patient outcomes by reducing surgical risk, improve implant accuracy, increase surgical efficiencies, while eliminating navigation-based intraoperative radiation. Expansion into Asia has been a strategic priority to share our innovations with the global healthcare community."

The 7D Surgical MvIGS System is the only approved image guidance system that utilizes a novel and proprietary camera-based technology, coupled with machine-vision algorithms to eliminate the long-standing frustrations with legacy surgical navigational platforms. The speed, accuracy, and efficiency of the MvIGS System, combined with a fundamentally streamlined surgical workflow provides significant economic value and harnesses the true potential of image guidance - all while enabling a safe, radiation-free surgical environment.

Associate Professor Kevin Lim, Chairman of Orthopaedic Surgery at KK Women's and Children's Hospital in Singapore, stated, "As a paediatric spine surgeon, the 7D system allows me to safely and accurately navigate pedicle screws at any level for any type of case, without disruption to my workflow. It is particularly paramount in some of my more complex cases, and I am proud to be able to offer my patients the very latest in spine surgery while eliminating unnecessary radiation in the operating room."

"We are very pleased to be partnered with 7D Surgical and representing the technology in Singapore and eventually all of Southeast Asia," said Mr. Teo Kee Meng, Managing Director at Transmedic. "We are excited by 7D Surgical's strong innovation pipeline and believe in their cost-effective, fast, and radiation-free solution for spinal image guidance to the hospitals, clinicians, and patients that we support."

About 7D Surgical

7D Surgical is a privately-owned Toronto based company that develops advanced optical technologies and machine vision-based registration algorithms to improve surgical workflow and patient care. 7D Surgical's flagship FDA 510(k)-cleared, CE Mark Certified, and health Canada approved MvIGS system delivers profound improvement to surgical workflows in spine and cranial surgeries. The underlying technology provides the promise of similar future advancements for other surgical specialties. Visit www.7Dsurgical.com to learn more.

About Transmedic

Transmedic was founded in 1980 with the aim of becoming the top specialists of advanced medical technology in Southeast Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Transmedic has grown its presence in 7 countries with over 500 employees. Transmedic invests heavily in building a strong company culture and continuously works towards developing its people. Through our partnerships and distribution of advanced technologies, as well as a heavy focus on surgeon education, Transmedic aims to genuinely impact the quality of healthcare and significantly improve patient's recovery and quality of life. For more information, visit www.transmedicgroup.com.



