7th Annual Destin Tequila & Taco Fest at Seascape Resort March 6th-8th Featuring 20 Area Restaurants and Chefs Competing for 'Best Taco on the Emerald Coast'

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The weekend forecast in Destin is calling for plenty of sun, sand, tacos, and tequila. Seascape Resort, Seascape Towne Centre, and Extreme Festivals and Events have partnered to bring you the 7th Annual Tequila & Taco Fest. This combination is the perfect recipe for an epic culinary event weekend. Tequila & Taco Fest will take place at Seascape Towne Centre March 6-8, 2020. This celebration of all things tequila & taco pairs perfectly with a sun-soaked weekend on the Emerald Coast.

7th Annual Destin Tequila & Taco Fest at Seascape Resort March 6-8

During the event, festival-goers will find a wide variety of activities, tastings and fun contests. Tacos will be prepared and served by some of the top area restaurants, as local chefs compete for bragging rights and over $4,000 in prizes. Traditional favorites, unique creations, vegetarian and vegan options will be offered. Over 20 area restaurants are expected to compete for the title of "Best Taco on the Emerald Coast." For tequila aficionados and newcomers alike, there will be opportunities to sample over 30 different tequilas, margaritas and craft beer. Guests will enjoy authentic Salsa and Bachata music from "Merengue 4" while sipping the latest creations and libations. Event founder Carlos Shaffran explains, "This is a great opportunity to find new favorite tacos and tequilas while also enjoying delicious versions of the classics!"

The weekend kicks off Friday night, March 6 at 6:00 p.m. with a "Bocadillo & Margarita" party, featuring DJ Vasco at Mezcal Mexican Grill. Celebrity judges will crown favorite tacos, tequilas, and a Chihuahua Beauty Pageant winner during the festival. Seascape Towne Centre General Manager Ron Mote says "Seascape Resort and Seascape Towne Centre are really excited to share our beach and facilities with locals and guests during a gorgeous weekend on Miramar Beach! There's always something fun and entertaining happening here. This gives us yet another opportunity to show why Seascape is the premier resort destination in Miramar Beach, Florida." Rounding out weekend activities are a nacho eating contest and Sunday Brunch at Acme Oyster House, also located at Seascape Towne Centre. The event is family-friendly, offers Military discounted tickets and taco only tickets. A portion of this year's event will benefit Fisher House of The Emerald Coast, Inc.

