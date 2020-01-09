7th Annual "Gold Meets Golden" Event Hosted By Nicole Kidman And Nadia Comaneci Brings Together Hollywood And Sport And Raises Needed Funds And Awareness For Angel City Sports

Highlights of the 2020 event included a Coca-Cola Summer Tokyo-style Bodega featuring Sports & Hollywood memorabilia, cherry blossom trees, Good Luck Team USA Wall, and the new Dasani Purefill water dispenser which kept guests refreshed on a warmer than usual LA winter day. Premier auto dealership BMW Beverly Hills created a Winter-themed lounge showcasing a golden-dipped M8 series car, and teamed up with award-winning ROCKETMAN actor Taron Egerton and actress Sistine Stallone to present the BMW-sponsored Team USA Sochi 2014 Olympic Bobsled team with upgraded Silver medals, a recent result of the Russian team's doping disqualification. Olympic fanatic actor Matt Bomer joined event founders Charley Cullen Walters and Scott Orlin on stage to surprise legend diver Greg Louganis with a gold medal cake and round of "Happy Birthday" for his upcoming 60th.

Popular global shopping marketplace FASHWIRE championed a debut Fashion Show at the event, helping Hollywood celebrity, athlete and adaptive athlete attendees alike to look and feel their best throughout the Awards Weekend. Locks were styled by Paul Mitchell, and Skincare enhanced by Ghost Democracy, a leading new provider of clean products with transparent ingredients.

On the athletic front, TONAL Fitness showed off their strength-training system powered by electromagnetism resistance technology and machine learning. USTA and Tennis provider Babolat held a special tennis clinic at the Virginia Robinson courts, where attendees could face off with Paralympic tennis legend David Wagner and Angel City Sports para-athletes, and experience the sport of wheelchair tennis themselves. Attendees participated in a virtual live "Brunch of Champions" box moment provided by Wheaties, and several athlete attendees posed with the original commemorative cereal boxes.

Tequila Herradura, the world's most GOLD-medal awarded Tequila, poured custom libations for guests including a signature Golden Guava Margarita with edible gold flakes, along with some custom lawn games to invoke the spirit of healthy competition. Le Grand Courtage handled wine and displayed an artistic golden bottle tower. Celebrating the new natural garden venue, a plethora of custom golden rose arrangements adorned various locations throughout the party, designed by renowned celebrity floral company J'Adore Les Fleurs (JLF). A special display of Olympic torches and mascots from the past Los Angeles, Japan and France games greeted guests upon entry, provided by the LA84 Foundation. Food for the event was mastered by celebrity caterer Lucian Tudor from 1212 Restaurant, who have locations in both Santa Monica and Tokyo, and delighted guests with a healthy Japanese-themed menu of delectables.

Upon exit, lucky attendees of Gold Meets Golden 2020 left with a jam-packed Gold-Medal Rolling Gift Bag from the Mr. Morris Foundation valued at over $10,000. Items included a Sanchaya Indonesian Resort Plush Robe and 5-night Resort Stay, Coca-Cola Commemorative Toyko 2020 smartphone wallet BMW Beverly Hills mini Golf Kit, Herradura Tequila Ultra Anejo Bottle with Commemorative Gold Meets Golden Medal, Ghost Democracy Full Clean Skincare Kit, TONAL Fitness $500 coupon and Blender bottle, J'Adore Les Fleurs Everlasting Golden Flower Arrangement, UNIQLO Golden ultra-lightweight down jacket, CBDfx Hydrating CBD Mask and Muscle Balm, Rosetta Stone 24-MONTH access card for learning a new language, Paul Mitchell Sugar Cream, Sugar Day Cleanse and Sugar Spray Collection, Wheaties Commemorative USA Women's Soccer Champions Box, UR+H CBD Fire and Ice roll-on and Peppermint lotion, Golden Door Full luxury body skincare kit + Gift Card to a 5 night stay at their resort spa, Cann Deux Full Spectrum CBD serum Le Grand Courtage Brut Rose Wine bottle, beatsbydre Golden Edition Headphones, The Giving Keys Rose Gold Mini Key Pendant Necklace and Official Limited Merchandise for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Gold Meets Golden is produced in partnership with CW3PR and Blueyed Pictures' Jamee Natella, with support from Accounting Firm SquarMilner, and Munck/Wilson/Mandala Law firm, who represent athletes and Hollywood celebrities alike.

ASSETS: PHOTO (Credit: Phillip Pharaone); VIDEO HIGHLIGHT, VIDEO AMBIANCE, GIFT BAG

More information at www.GoldMeetsGolden.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Betts

Entertainment Fusion Group

310-490-7278

jennifer@efgpr.com



SOURCE Gold Meets Golden

Related Links

http://www.GoldMeetsGolden.com

