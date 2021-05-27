7T's Sizini App Lands in the Fast Company's List of World Changing Ideas

7T's Sizini mobile app has received recognition in Fast Company's 2021 List of World Changing Ideas. Tweet this

Sizini transforms the user's smartphone into a virtual fitting room by capturing key measurements and selecting the right size garments. Then, the app serves up an AR environment where the buyer can virtually "wear" the clothing item. This makes the buying experience very real for the shopper, while ensuring a better fit in a way that minimizes returns for the merchant.

Sizini couples complex machine learning algorithms and augmented reality technology using a smartphone to create a virtual fitting room.

7T's Sizini mobile app was recognized in the North America category for the List of World Changing Ideas for 2021.

About 7T

7T is a leading digital transformation company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company's expertise spans the most advanced platforms including custom mobile apps, ERP platforms, CRM systems, cloud data solutions, data governance tools and beyond. 7T works with Fortune 500 companies, as well as innovative startups in a variety of industries. For more information, visit 7T.co.

Media Contacts

[email protected]

SOURCE 7T

