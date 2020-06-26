$8.5 Billion Worldwide Biopesticides Industry to 2025 - Featuring Bayer, Syngenta & UPL Limited Among Others
Jun 26, 2020, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopesticides Market by Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, and Bioherbicides), Source (Microbials, Biochemicals, and Beneficial Insects), Mode of Application, Formulation, Crop Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biopesticides market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from an estimated billion value of USD 4.3 billion in 2020 to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2025.
The market has been gaining wide importance among farmers to produce residue-free food products with the usage of microbial-based bioinsecticides.
Biological solutions have proved to be an effective alternative to conventional chemicals and even work optimally when applied in combination. Increasing biotic and abiotic stress has resulted in the emergence of invasive pests, which has resulted in reduced crop yields. Most of the bioinsecticides have been commercialized and produced at a large scale, such as Bacillus thuringiensis, which has proved to be effective against controlling insect pests.
The growth of inorganic farming and increasing acceptance of organic crops has led to the implementation of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) solutions. Poor knowledge of the application of biologicals, storage issues, and other technological constraints are expected to restrain the growth of the market.
The liquid formulation market to be the larger and faster-growing among the formulations segment for the forecast period.
Liquid formulations are estimated to account for the faster-growing market share in the forecast period. The ease of application and transportation are the key drivers for the growth of the liquid formulations segment. With advancements in technology, precision irrigation technologies such as drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation, the liquid formulation is gaining huge market share.
In the biopesticides market, Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the forecast period.
The increase in the infestation of pests, pest resistance and resurgence, and the ban on key active ingredients are driving the growth of the biopesticides market. With the increased demand for organic food crops and the harmful effects of chemical-based farming, farmers have started to adopt biopesticides.
The government also imposed stringent regulations on the use of chemical pesticides to conserve beneficial insects and reduce the toxic levels across the food chain. Farmers in these regions are adopting the usage of microbials, along with beneficial insects, to control invasive pests in protected cultivation. These are some of the drivers leading to an increase in the market for biopesticides.
The biopesticides market is segmented market-wise, with a detailed analysis of each market by studying the individual competitive landscapes.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities in the Biopesticides Market
4.2 Biopesticides Market, by Source
4.3 South America: Biopesticides Market, by Country and Key Type
4.4 Biopesticides Market, by Type and Region
4.5 Biopesticides Market: Major Regional Submarkets
5 Market Overview
5.1 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.1.1 Growth in Organic Agricultural Practices
5.1.2 Increasing Incidences of Pest Attack in Fruit and Vegetable Crops
5.1.3 Reluctance in Adoption of Harmful Chemical Pesticides in Developed Markets
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High Costs Associated With the Development of Synthetic Crop Protection Products
5.2.1.2 Chemical Pesticide Ban and Awareness Programs by Government Agencies
5.2.1.3 Increase in Acceptance of Organic Food
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Technological Limitations for the Use of Biological Products
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancements in Microbial Research Undertaken by Key Players Across Regions
5.2.3.2 Pest Developing Resistance to Crop Protection Chemicals
5.2.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions Such as Asia-Pacific and South America
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Preference for Chemical Pesticides Among Farmers in Developing Countries
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Market Ecosystem
5.5 Patent Analysis
5.5.1 Bioinsecticides
5.5.2 Biofungicides
6 Biopesticides Market, by Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Microbials
6.2.1 Microbial Pesticides Are Host-Specific
6.3 Biochemicals
6.3.1 Biochemicals Prevent Pests by Interfering With Mating
6.4 Beneficial Insects
6.4.1 Conservation and Adoption of Beneficial Insects is Necessary to Prevent Pests
7 Biopesticides Market, by Mode of Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Seed Treatment
7.2.1 Seed Treatment Has a Long-Lasting Effect on Soil Pathogens
7.3 Soil Treatment
7.3.1 Soil Treatment is Popular Among Organic Farmers
7.4 Foliar Spray
7.4.1 Foliar Spray Has Been the Preferred Application in All Key Crops
7.5 Other Modes of Application
7.5.1 Perishable Produce Needs to be Treated Post-Harvest
8 Biopesticides Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Bioinsecticides
8.2.1 Bacillus Thuringiensis
8.2.1.1 Bt is Efficient When a Specific Strain is Used Against a Specific Insect Host
8.2.2 Beauveria Bassiana
8.2.2.1 the Fungus is Effective Against Foliar Pests
8.2.3 Metarhizium Anisopliae
8.2.3.1 It is An Effective Tool to Control Caterpillars
8.2.4 Verticillium Lecanii
8.2.4.1 the Fungus Has a Wide Range of Applications on Various Crops
8.2.5 Baculovirus
8.2.5.1 It is An Effective Biocontrol Tool Adopted in Ipm Programs
8.2.6 Other Organism Types
8.2.6.1 Nematodes Are Being Researched Upon to Develop Bioinsecticides
8.3 Biofungicides
8.3.1 Trichoderma
8.3.1.1 Easy Availability of Trichoderma and its Long Shelf Life to Encourage Adoption Among Farmers
8.3.2 Bacillus Species
8.3.2.1 Bacillus Acts as a Plant Growth Regulator and Helps in Controlling Pathogenic Fungi
8.3.3 Pseudomonas Species
8.3.3.1 Pseudomonas Are Broad-Spectrum Biofungicides, Which is Suitable for All Types of Crops
8.3.4 Streptomyces Species
8.3.4.1 Streptomyces Species Destroys Pathogenic Antagonists by Secreting Volatile Compounds
8.3.5 Other Microbial Species
8.3.5.1 Yeast and Bacterial Sep. Produce Antagonistic Metabolites to Suppress Pathogenic Fungal Activities
8.4 Bionematicides
8.4.1 Paecilomyces lilacinus
8.4.1.1 Effective in Controlling a Wide Range of Nematodes
8.4.2 Bacillus Firmus
8.4.2.1 Bacillus Firmus is One of the Widely Used Microbials to Control Nematodes
8.4.3 Other Bionematicides
8.5 Bioherbicides
8.5.1 Botanical Extracts With High Weed Target Specificity is Majorly Present in the Market
8.6 Other Biopesticides
9 Biopesticides Market, by Formulation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Liquid
9.2.1 Liquid Formulations Are Safer to Use as It is Host-Specific
9.2.2 Emulsifiable Concentrates
9.2.2.1 Choice of Emulsifiers Depends on the Active Ingredients and Its Stability
9.2.3 Suspension Concentrates
9.2.3.1 These Formulations Are Gaining Traction for Its Easier Application Process
9.2.4 Soluble Liquid Concentrates
9.2.4.1 Biopesticides in Sl Concentrates Are Produced by Various Key Companies
9.3 Dry
9.3.1 Dry Formulations Are Suitable for Soil or Seed Treatment
9.3.2 Dry Granules
9.3.2.1 Granules Are Non-Dusty and Are Safe to Use
9.3.3 Water-Dispersible Granules
9.3.3.1 Expensive in Nature, But Are Safe and Highly Convenient
9.3.4 Wettable Powders
9.3.4.1 It Possesses Good Shelf Life and Low Cost Which Drives the Market
10 Biopesticides Market, by Crop Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Macroindicators
10.2.1 Organic Agriculture Demand Worldwide
10.2.2 Indiscriminate Use of Pesticides on Crops
10.3 Cereals & Grains
10.3.1 Post-Harvest Pest Infection Results in a Decrease in Production Yields
10.3.2 Corn
10.3.2.1 Increase in Fall Armyworm Attacks Have Resulted in Yield Loss in Corn
10.3.3 Wheat
10.3.3.1 Wheat, Being a Staple, Demands Sustainable Solutions for Crop Production
10.3.4 Rice
10.3.4.1 Bacillus Thuringiensis Can be Effective Against Many Pests Attacking Rice Crops
10.3.5 Other Cereals & Grains
10.4 Oilseeds & Pulses
10.4.1 Infestation Caused by Nematodes is Becoming a Serious Global Concern
10.4.2 Soybean
10.4.2.1 Soybean Cyst Nematodes Tend to Infect the Crop Severely
10.4.3 Sunflower
10.4.3.1 Botanicals from Neem Origin Are Found Effective Against Pests in Sunflower
10.4.4 Other Oilseeds & Pulses
10.5 Fruits & Vegetables
10.5.1 Post-Harvest Decay of Fruits and Vegetables is a Serious Issue
10.5.2 Root & Tuber Vegetables
10.5.2.1 Trichoderma spp. Helps in Reducing Root Diseases in Tuber Vegetables
10.5.3 Leafy Vegetables
10.5.3.1 Leafy Vegetables Are More Vulnerable to Fungal Diseases
10.5.4 Pome Fruits
10.5.4.1 Microbial Antagonists Have Been Able to Control Pests in Pome Fruits
10.5.5 Berries
10.5.5.1 Berry Plantations Are Vulnerable to Various Pests Driving the Demand for Biopesticides
10.5.6 Citrus Fruits
10.5.6.1 Increasing Post-Harvest Pest Attack is Causing Economic Losses
10.5.7 Other Fruits & Vegetables
10.6 Other Crop Types
11 Biopesticides Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Rest of the World
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.1.1 Market Strategy Trends
12.2 Market Ranking
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 New Product Launches
12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships
12.3.3 Acquisitions
12.3.4 Expansions & Investments
13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions and Methodology
13.1.1 Star
13.1.2 Emerging Leader
13.1.3 Pervasive
13.1.4 Emerging Player
13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019
13.3 Company Profiles
13.3.1 Basf Se
13.3.2 Bayer AG
13.3.3 Syngenta AG
13.3.4 Upl Limited
13.3.5 Fmc Corporation
13.3.6 Marrone Bio Innovations
13.3.7 Novozymes A/S
13.3.8 Nufarm
13.3.9 Isagro S.P.A
13.3.10 Certis USA L.L.C
13.3.11 Koppert Biological Systems
13.3.12 Biobest Group Nv
13.3.13 Products Offered
13.3.14 Som Phytopharma India Ltd
13.3.15 Valent Biosciences LLC
13.3.16 Stockton Bio-Ag Technologies
13.3.17 Andermatt Biocontrol AG
13.3.18 International Panaacea Ltd
13.3.19 Vegalab S.A
13.3.20 Bioworks, Inc.
13.3.21 Bionema
13.4 Startup Evaluation Matrix - Definitions and Methodology
13.4.1 Progressive Companies
13.4.2 Starting Blocks
13.4.3 Responsive Companies
13.4.4 Dynamic Companies
13.5 Startup Evaluation Matrix, 2019
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lg14dr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets