$8.8+ Billion Biodefense Industry Insight, 2027: Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The Global Biodefense market accounted for $5.47 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising investment by the governments in developed countries and technological advancements. However, less penetration in developing and underdeveloped countries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By product, vaccines segment is segregated into anthrax, antibiotics, botulism, E-Bola, eye shield, immunization vaccine, nuclear/radiation, smallpox, and zika. Anthrax segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increased investment on production and stockpiling of anthrax vaccine by government agencies such as the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Department of Defense among others.



On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to increase spending by the governments across the globe to develop and store sufficient vaccines against anthrax and U.S government implementing the number of initiatives that assist them in reinforcing security against biological threats.



Some of the key players in Biodefense Market include Xoma Corporation, Altimmune Inc, Bavarian Nordic, Cleveland BioLabs, Dynavax Technologies Inc, Dynport Vaccine Company LLC (DVC), Elusys Therapeutics, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Ichor Medical Systems, Nanotherapeutics, Ology Bioservices, PathSensors Inc and Siga Technologies Inc.



