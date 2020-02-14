8 Attorneys from Wagner Reese Selected to Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars Lists in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Wagner Reese – a personal injury firm with offices in Indianapolis, IN, Carmel, IN, and Champaign, IL – the entire team strives to serve local injury victims with dedication and skill, regularly securing million-dollar settlements and verdicts in the process. In recognition of this outstanding reputation, the Super Lawyers® organization has selected 8 Wagner Reese attorneys to the Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists in 2020.

As one of the nation's foremost legal ranking organizations, Super Lawyers® has developed a patented, multi-phase selection process to determine the selectees for each annual list. After the Super Lawyers team reviews thousands of peer and law firm surveys, candidates are measured on 12 indicators of professional and personal accomplishment before receiving a final evaluation from the peer-led Blue Ribbon Panel.

Because of this rigorous selection process, only 5% of all practicing lawyers are selected to the Super Lawyers list for their region and practice area. Additionally, only 2.5% of all attorneys under age 40 will be selected to the relevant Rising Stars list each year.

The Wagner Reese attorneys chosen in 2020:

Jordan Heitman Kidd : Selected to Rising Stars for General Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice.

Selected to Rising Stars for General Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice. Timothy L. Karns : Selected to Rising Stars for General Personal Injury and Personal Injury – Products.

Selected to Rising Stars for General Personal Injury and Personal Injury – Products. Laura Walker Swafford : Selected to Rising Stars for General Personal Injury and Civil Rights.

Selected to Rising Stars for General Personal Injury and Civil Rights. Stephanie L. Cassman : Selected to Super Lawyers for General Personal Injury.

Selected to Super Lawyers for General Personal Injury. Stephen M. Wagner : Selected to Super Lawyers for General Personal Injury, Civil Litigation (Plaintiff), and Civil Rights.

Selected to Super Lawyers for General Personal Injury, Civil Litigation (Plaintiff), and Civil Rights. Jeffrey S. Gibson : Selected Super Lawyers for Class Action/Mass Torts, General Personal Injury, and Personal Injury – Products.

Selected Super Lawyers for Class Action/Mass Torts, General Personal Injury, and Personal Injury – Products. Timothy Devereux : Selected to Super Lawyers for General Personal Injury, Personal Injury – Products, and Construction Litigation.

Selected to Super Lawyers for General Personal Injury, Personal Injury – Products, and Construction Litigation. Jason R. Reese : Selected to Super Lawyers for Professional Liability, General Personal Injury, and Medical Malpractice.

At this time, the team at Wagner Reese would like to extend a hearty congratulations to every lawyer selected to the Super Lawyers or Rising Stars lists. The firm will continue to provide powerful representation for the injured in Indiana.

For more information or press inquiries, contact Wagner Reese today at https://www.wagnerreese.com/.

