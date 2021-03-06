8 Best Tarot Card Readings Online: 100% Free Tarot Reading Apps and Live Video Tarot Readings

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many ways that people can get in touch with their inner selves. But one option worth considering is tarot card readings. It's up to you whether you rely on software readings or connect with an experienced psychic advisor for a more authentic spiritual experience. The more important question is where can people find genuine tarot card readings online.

Thankfully, this article has taken on the challenge and scoured the internet to find not only the best psychic platforms with experienced human psychic advisors but also free software reading websites. Continue reading to find out more.

How the Tarot Card Reading Sites Were Evaluated

Tarot Card Psychics - The accuracy of a tarot card reading is dependent upon the psychic (or software) used. Experienced psychics will be able to use tarot cards as a divination tool to gain insight into the future, present or past. As such, the overall experience and talent of psychics found on the top psychic websites affected the ranking below.

Free Readings - As the saying goes, the "best things in life are free." That's why it's understandable that most want to find affordable or free tarot card readings. Taking this on board, this review made sure that each top pick offered "free" readings either in the form of free minutes, credits, or a satisfaction guarantee should the user be disappointed with their reading.

Interface - How easy is the website to navigate? Can users search for psychics based on their skill set, experience, and customer feedback? Is there a mobile app available? Answers to questions like these and more affected the ranking below.

The Top Five Tarot Card Readings Online from Genuine Psychics

Here are reviews of the top five platforms to help people find the best online tarot-card providers online. After these 5 there will be another section discussing 100% free tarot card apps and computer generated tarot readings.

1. Kasamba - The Best Tarot Reading Platform with a Mobile App

Although there are many reasons that Kasamba is the best online tarot reading platform, the following are some of its top features:

Mobile app compatible with iOS and Android

Three-minute free reading for newcomers

Various modes of contact

Established for more than 20 years

Area for tarot readers

Boasting more than two decades of providing online tarot card readings, Kasamba is one of the longest-standing and most trusted providers. One of this psychic network's most notable advantages is that they have a mobile app that is compatible with both iOS and Android. It allows people to access a tarot reading at any time and no matter where they are.

Finding an advisor on this site is hassle-free, as there is a page with tarot readers that allows users to sort the experts using various criteria. Customers can read reviews and testimonials on their profile pages or choose a tarot card expert based on their experience.

Just as there are options for choosing advisors, there are also options for communication methods. People have no problems communicating with their chosen spiritualist, as users can receive readings via phone, email, or live chat.

Moreover, Kasamba has various special offers that add to the appeal of using this psychic platform. For example, newcomers get the first three minutes of their reading for free, and the first session is heavily discounted.

2. Keen - Most Affordable Tarot Card Readings

Keen is a well-established psychic platform that has the following features:

Most affordable online tarot card readings

In business for over 20 years

Good customer support

Various contact methods

Three minutes free for newcomers

Keen has been in business for more than 20 years, and they offer some of the most affordable tarot card readings online. Not only are newcomers welcomed with three minutes free on their initial reading, but the rates remain low for full readings for all customers.

There are many services available other than tarot card readings, including dream analysis, so users can choose their preferred divination method. Customers also have options for choosing an advisor to meet their needs, and the contact method options include telephone readings, video, or online chat.

A further benefit of using this platform is the availability of useful, informative content and resources that educate users about online psychic readings. This is fantastic for those who are new to tarot card readings. Furthermore, Keen's customer service is helpful and responsive.

3. Psychic Source - A Tarot Card Reading Backed by a Satisfaction Guarantee

Customer satisfaction guarantee

Accurate predictions

Operating for three decades

Tarot card readers are screened

An initial offer of three free minutes

With more than 30 years in the psychic industry, Psychic Source prides itself on having some of the most accurate psychics. They ensure that they offer only the best tarot readers by screening each of the psychics for accuracy before they can begin using the platform.

Some psychics specialize in different areas, so users can find someone to answer various aspects of their life, including their career, finances, success, or love. The user experience is good on this website, as there is a matching tool to help people find the best tarot reader to meet their needs. Customers can also choose their preferred communication method.

However, the customer satisfaction guarantee is probably the best feature of Psychic Source. This gives users the reassurance that they will receive an ethical and accurate tarot card reading online. Another plus is the free three minutes at the beginning of the initial session, as it gives people the chance to test the platform.

4. AskNow - Best Online Tarot Readings for Love Questions

AskNow is an online tarot reading platform with many positive features, including:

Accurate love predictions

Fantastic phone advice

Multiple positive user reviews

In business for 15 years

Special offer of five free minutes

Those looking for love advice rather than general predictions about their future should consider AskNow, although the experts will answer questions regarding other aspects of life. Not only has the business been going for more than 15 years, but many experts also have over 25 years of experience.

Two elements of this site show it has earned its users' trust and that it's a reliable site to use. First, they screen all their tarot readers, and second, they have countless positive reviews from former customers.

New customers are welcomed to the network with a special offer that gives them five minutes for free on their first tarot card reading, which is longer than many other sites.

5. Oranum - Best for Video Tarot Card Readings

Those who prefer video tarot card readings may consider Oranum for the following benefits:

Special offer of free credits on sign-up

Experts in online tarot card readings

24-hour customer service

Excellent video analysis

Some people prefer to see the person giving them a tarot card reading face-to-face rather than over the telephone or using online chat. Video readings are one way of doing this, and Oranum is one of the best options for this type of reading as they have expert tarot card readers that offer excellent video analysis.

There is a special subsection of the site devoted to detailed tarot card readings, although Oranum also offers a wide range of other psychic services. No matter what the needs of the customer, they can receive customer service 24 hours a day.

Free Tarot Card Readings Online Using Software

Although the best option is to receive a reading from an experienced expert, there is also the option to use platforms that offer free AI or software tarot card readings. The following are some of the best options for those who want to receive a tarot card reading for free.

1. Free-tarot-reading.net

This platform uses the Lotus Tarot six-cared pattern to give people a quick reading about their general life concerns. The user selects six cards from the Major Arcana group, and each of the chosen cards represents different attributes. There are also tips for users on the site that tell them how they can improve their reading.

2. Astrology Answers

People can choose many different spread options when using this site to receive an interpretation—these range from simple patterns to complex layouts and even readings involving just one card selection. The most common card spread used on this site is the three-card spread, as this gives interpretations based on the past, present, and future.

3. FreeDivination

Users of FreeDivination have 20 spread options available to them, although the three-card spread is the recommended choice. A section of the website is devoted to explaining the different spreads for people unfamiliar with tarot readings. It's worth noting that some card spreads are designed for specific types of questions, while others offer general responses.

Tarot Card Readings Online FAQ

Q: What Is a Tarot Card Reading?

A: Tarot card readings help people gain a deeper understanding of their past, present, and future lives. An expert analyses the cards to give answers to specific questions. Therefore, a client needs to have specific questions to which they want answers in mind before the reading begins.

There are various types of tarot cards used, although all types have a total of 78 cards. Within the deck, there are two classes: the Major Arcana and the Minor Arcana. Both classes are split into four suits; Swords, Pentacles, Cups, and Wands.

Tarot card experts shuffle the deck and arrange them in various spreads. They then interpret the cards based on the card type, position, and relation to the question.

Q: How Accurate Are Tarot Card Readings?

A: The accuracy of tarot card readings can vary based on factors such as the reader's experience and if the site uses actual psychic experts rather than software readings. A person is more likely to get an accurate reading. The more experienced the tarot card reader, the greater the chance of an accurate reading.

Q: What Issues Can a Tarot Card Reading Help Someone to Address?

A: Many people wonder what having a tarot card reading can help them with and how it can answer their questions. They can help with many areas of personal life and growth, give someone direction in life, and help people to get in touch with their inner self.

Q: Do People Need to Think of Specific Things During a Tarot Reading?

A: When someone has a tarot card reading, the reader needs to connect deeply with them. Therefore, people should clear their minds of distractions before their tarot reading.

They should only focus on the questions they want the expert to answer, which will help the reader give accurate online readings. Similarly, people should know what questions they want the reader to answer in advance.

Q: How Can People Choose a Good Tarot Card Reader?

A: Choosing a reliable, experienced, and accurate psychic is essential, as this gives someone the best chance of having their important questions answered and gaining clarity. When using psychic platforms, it's usually easy to find a good tarot card reader by using the tools.

Q: Is It Better to Have a Tarot Reading from an Expert or Get a Software Reading?

A: Undoubtedly, paying for a tarot card reading from an expert tarot card reader will give someone more accurate answers to their questions than using a site that relies on AI readings.

The latter will produce only generic answers rather than clear and accurate responses related to the specific individual. A professional will connect with a person to give responses that relate specifically to them and their circumstances.

Tarot Card Readings Online: The Final Verdict

Those who want online tarot readings have many options, but getting an expert reading is better than a tarot reading from a site that relies on software readings. If people find the right platform to suit their needs, then receiving a tarot card reading is potentially both a fun and rewarding experience.

The overall best tarot readings online are from Kasamba, as this site has many positive features. One of the main reasons Kasamba ranks in the first position is that it's one of the only platforms available as a mobile app, which adds an element of convenience to receiving a tarot card reading.

