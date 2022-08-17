$8 Billion Worldwide Microwave Devices Industry to 2027 - Featuring L3Harris Technologies, Littelfuse and MACOM Technology Solutions Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microwave Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microwave devices market reached a value of US$ 5.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.12% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Microwave devices provide high-speed wireless connections to send and receive voice, video, and data information. They are used in point-to-point connections on the surface of the Earth and satellite and deep-space radio communications. They are also utilized in radars, radio navigation systems, sensor systems, and radio astronomy.

Additionally, leading players are introducing new product variants to meet the ever-changing market demands. These products include improved and expanded lines of attenuators and terminations, combline cavity filters, and directional couplers.



The growing prevalence of life-threatening diseases represents one of the major factors positively influencing the use of microwave devices in the healthcare industry for medical imaging, thermal ablation of tissues, and bleeding coagulation in vascular organs, such as the liver and spleen.

In addition, they are utilized in advanced warming devices that find application in operating rooms, emergency settings, and intensive care units (ICUs) to provide warm fluid to patients with hypothermia or other rare conditions. Besides this, microwave communication infrastructure is used in wireless backhauls that are gaining immense traction over wireline networks across the globe.

Moreover, the rising penetration of wireless communication networks is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, high-power microwave technology finds extensive applications in the development of electromagnetic bombs during strategic and tactical information warfare. This, along with the escalating demand for enhanced communication services that can transfer confidential information, is driving the adoption of microwave devices for defense purposes.

Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on developing next-generation microwave devices with hybrid spin electromagnetic waves in ferrite-ferroelectric layered structures, which is projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Analog Devices Inc., CPI International Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Littelfuse Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions, Microchip Technology Inc., Qorvo Inc, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thales Group and Toshiba Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global microwave devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global microwave devices market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the frequency?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global microwave devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

