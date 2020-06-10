$8+ Billion Worldwide Writing and Marking Instruments Industry to 2027 - Featuring Kokuyo, Crayola and Dollar Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Writing and Marking Instruments - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Writing and Marking Instruments market worldwide will grow by a projected US$4.6 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Ballpoint & Gel Pens, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.7% and reach a market size of US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Ballpoint & Gel Pens market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$108.6 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$104.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Ballpoint & Gel Pens segment will reach a market size of US$331.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Writing and Marking Instruments market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Writing and Marking Instruments market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A. T. Cross Company

Add Pens Private Ltd.

Crayola LLC

Dollar Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Faber-Castell

Kokuyo Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd.

Montblanc International GmbH

Newell Brands

Pentel Co., Ltd.

Pilot Corporation

Pilot Corporation of America

Sailor Pen Co., Ltd.

Societe BIC

STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG

Tombow Pencil Co., Ltd.

Zebra Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Writing & Marking Instruments - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

2018 Global Economic Outlook

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Writing and Marking Instruments Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries to Remain Hotspots for Growth

Educational/Academic Segment Present Huge Opportunity for Writing & Marking Instruments

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Education Sector Drive Growth in Writing & Marking Instruments

Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Writing Instruments Market

Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers

'Back-to-School' - A Busy Period for Suppliers

New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to the Growth for Office Supplies

The Home Office - An Emerging Market

Pens Are Here to Stay!

Personalization of Pens: The Emerging Trend

Affordable Luxury is What Consumers Seek

Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts

Pens - Strong Growth as a Promotional Vehicle

Popularity of Gel Pens Strengthens Pen Industry

Making a Mark with Markers and Highlighters

Pencils Market Continues to Battle On

Mechanical Pencils Enhance User's Writing Experience

Meeting the Challenges of a Digital World

Children Struggle to Hold Pencils on Account of Significant Exposure to Technology

Unique Features & Capabilities - Imperative for Success in a Highly Competitive Marketplace

Growing Demand for Fashionable & Stylish Writing Instruments

Aromatherapy in Writing Instruments!

Ecofriendly Writing & Marking Instruments Set the Cash Registers Ringing

Biodegradable Pens Gaining in Popularity - A Case in Point

Innovation and Uniqueness of New Age Pens - What Sets Them Apart

Multifunctional Pens to Suit Today's Evolving Needs

Age of Digital Pens

Select Digital Pen Introductions/Innovations

Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writer's Cramp

Pencil Manufacturers Also Focus on Innovations

Adaptive Writing Aids

Analysis of Distribution Channels

Global Trade Scenario

Pens (Writing), Mechanical Pencils, Parts

Impact of Technology on Writing Instruments

Creative and Innovative - Latest Pen Designs

Select Collection of Finest Pens

Worldwide Top Luxury Pens of 2018

Best Refillable Pens

Select Everyday Use Pens

Popular Gel Pens

Popular Fountain Pens

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 148



