$8+ Billion Worldwide Writing and Marking Instruments Industry to 2027 - Featuring Kokuyo, Crayola and Dollar Industries Among Others
Jun 10, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Writing and Marking Instruments - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Writing and Marking Instruments market worldwide will grow by a projected US$4.6 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Ballpoint & Gel Pens, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.7% and reach a market size of US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Ballpoint & Gel Pens market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$108.6 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$104.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Ballpoint & Gel Pens segment will reach a market size of US$331.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Writing and Marking Instruments market.
Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Writing and Marking Instruments market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Writing & Marking Instruments - A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception
- Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- 2018 Global Economic Outlook
- Outlook
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Writing and Marking Instruments Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Add Pens Private Ltd. (India)
- A. T. Cross Company (USA)
- Crayola LLC (USA)
- Dollar Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Pakistan)
- Faber-Castell (Germany)
- Kokuyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Montblanc International GmbH (Germany)
- Newell Brands (USA)
- Pentel Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Pilot Corporation (Japan)
- Pilot Corporation of America (USA)
- Sailor Pen Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Societe BIC (France)
- STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Tombow Pencil Co., Ltd (Japan)
- Zebra Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors
- Developing Countries to Remain Hotspots for Growth
- Educational/Academic Segment Present Huge Opportunity for Writing & Marking Instruments
- Favorable Demographics Strengthen Education Sector Drive Growth in Writing & Marking Instruments
- Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Writing Instruments Market
- Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers
- 'Back-to-School' - A Busy Period for Suppliers
- New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to the Growth for Office Supplies
- The Home Office - An Emerging Market
- Pens Are Here to Stay!
- Personalization of Pens: The Emerging Trend
- Affordable Luxury is What Consumers Seek
- Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts
- Pens - Strong Growth as a Promotional Vehicle
- Popularity of Gel Pens Strengthens Pen Industry
- Making a Mark with Markers and Highlighters
- Pencils Market Continues to Battle On
- Mechanical Pencils Enhance User's Writing Experience
- Meeting the Challenges of a Digital World
- Children Struggle to Hold Pencils on Account of Significant Exposure to Technology
- Unique Features & Capabilities - Imperative for Success in a Highly Competitive Marketplace
- Growing Demand for Fashionable & Stylish Writing Instruments
- Aromatherapy in Writing Instruments!
- Ecofriendly Writing & Marking Instruments Set the Cash Registers Ringing
- Biodegradable Pens Gaining in Popularity - A Case in Point
- Innovation and Uniqueness of New Age Pens - What Sets Them Apart
- Multifunctional Pens to Suit Today's Evolving Needs
- Age of Digital Pens
- Select Digital Pen Introductions/Innovations
- Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writer's Cramp
- Pencil Manufacturers Also Focus on Innovations
- Adaptive Writing Aids
- Analysis of Distribution Channels
- Global Trade Scenario
- Pens (Writing), Mechanical Pencils, Parts
- Impact of Technology on Writing Instruments
- Creative and Innovative - Latest Pen Designs
- Select Collection of Finest Pens
- Worldwide Top Luxury Pens of 2018
- Best Refillable Pens
- Select Everyday Use Pens
- Popular Gel Pens
- Popular Fountain Pens
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 148
