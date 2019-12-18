8 Ways to Score the Best Deal for Winter Getaway!

1. Book early

You'll get the best deal, most popular hotels and hottest travel dates by booking in advance. Plus, if you purchase travel insurance, like Funjet's Travel Protection Plus, you can claim the savings if the price goes down later on. Win/Win!

2. Look for a great winter travel sale

Travelers can find some great specials for travel in December and January by consulting with a travel advisor who can find hot sales and discounted packages available in the market. Also, there may be extra savings on last-minute travel, and a good travel advisor can help you find those deals.

3. Be flexible with travel dates

Travelers could save a ton just by changing their departure date. Sometimes moving the travel dates by one or two days can save hundreds of dollars. "You'll get a better deal during the weekday flights, and use the chartered airlines to save money and time," according to Ronald Jacobs, President of Funjet Vacations.

4. Go all-inclusive

Everyone likes to indulge on vacation, and nothing is more relaxing than knowing they can enjoy themselves to the fullest and not have to worry about the surprise charge at the end. All-inclusive packages often include meals, snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, excursions, transfers, tips, and taxes.

5. Purchase travel insurance

There are a number of issues and inconveniences specific to winter travel like changes in climate that can cause flight cancellation and delay. It's better to be safe than sorry which is why purchasing travel insurance is extremely essential during this time of the year. Funjet Vacations offers Travel Protection Plus, an affordable coverage option for trip interruption, delay, loss of baggage, baggage delay, emergency evacuation, medical expense, and travel-related accidents.

6. Fly nonstop to your destination

This way, even if your flight is delayed or canceled, you won't have to worry about missing your connection. Funjet Vacations' Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights are available from numerous gateway cities to popular vacation destinations in Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean with schedules optimized to maximize passengers' time in destination.

7. Always use a Travel Agent

Research shows consumers who book their trip through a trusted travel advisor receive greater value as well as a more enriching travel experience tailored to their individual needs. With their expertise, travel agents will have a significant impact on controlling travel budget, and ensuring a seamless journey from taking off to returning home. The Find a Travel Agent tab on Funjet.com provides contact info for the leading travel professionals in your area. After selecting an agent, you can continue to browse vacation options backed by the service and support of a reputable travel advisor.

8. Join Funjet Insider Circle

Sign up to be a member of the Funjet Insider Circle and get regular emails with the hottest deals, resort credits, VIP treatments, and more.

