800th Speed Queen-branded Laundromat Store Opens in France

"There is a reason why we have opened 800 stores in more than 500 cities across 27 countries in only 5 years: our concept is unique, and far more premium than any other on the market," said Marco Treggiari, director of Speed Queen licensed stores. "We design laundry spaces for today and tomorrow: bigger spaces, long-lasting, evolutive, connected, with impeccable performance, and sharing spaces. This is how we turn laundry into far less of a chore and much more into a part of the sharing economy."

Stéphane Charles, the owner of the 800th store is a serial entrepreneur, who owns 10 hair salons, a barber, and a hair wholesaler business, which caters to their needs. "Investing in self-service laundry was a natural evolution. Not only this serves my existing businesses to wash the towels of 11 salons, but also generates a full new flow of revenue with a very labour-light structure, compared to hair salons. I liked the premium concept of Speed Queen and I identified the ideal location in the middle of a retail park," Charles said. "The location secures the end-user traffic, with three equestrian centers around on top of this, so this is a solid business."

Located in the retail park, at Saint-Aubin-sur-scie, the 800th Speed Queen laundromat has it all to maximise end-user convenience: from free wifi to a large selection of 14 machines up to 24 kilos The laundromat also offers machines dedicated to animal items laundry.

"We are increasingly seeing entrepreneurs, like Mr. Charles, who seek the risk-level of real-estate investment with classic stock-market return on investment, and we have adapted our offering to meet this demand and help them expand with a connected, remotely-managed business," Treggiari said.

To support this momentum, the Speed Queen Licensed-store team has built a network of expert consultants in Europe, that guides ambitious entrepreneurs building their laundromats business, visit speedqueeninvestors.com to learn more.

About Speed Queen - Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed superior performance in results, reliability, support and overall value, to become the world Nº1 in self-service laundry.

Since 2014, Speed Queen has been the only laundry manufacturer in offering branded laundromats. More than 650 investors have already opened a Speed Queen Licensed Store in Europe. By putting all its expertise at the service of the concept, Speed Queen teams guide the laundry owners during all their project to provide premium laundromats with outstanding performance and maximum user convenience.

SOURCE Alliance Laundry Systems