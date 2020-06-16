$801 Million Worldwide Inline Metrology Industry to 2025 - Featuring Hexagon, Faro Technologies & Nikon Metrology Among Others
DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inline Metrology Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Product (CMM, Machine Vision Systems, Optical Scanners), Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global inline metrology market is expected to grow from USD 390 million in 2020 to USD 801 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.5%.
The growth of the inline metrology market is driven by the factors such as increasing global adoption of smart metrology solutions, rising global spending on research and development activities for automation technologies, and growing use of smart 3D sensors worldwide.
Quality control and inspection application to hold the largest market share in 2025
The quality control and inspection application is expected to hold the largest share of the inline metrology market in 2025. Manufacturing companies are outsourcing inspection and quality control services to reduce measurement time, eliminate measurement uncertainty, enable process stability, and enhance test instrument capability. The high costs incurred in setting up metrology facilities and the lack of inline metrology experts are the factors expected to hinder the growth of the inline metrology market globally.
Energy & power industry to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period
The inline metrology market for the energy & power industry is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period. Inline metrology systems can be used to inspect and verify the geometric integrity of parabolic solar mirrors to maximize the power generation output. Similarly, inline metrology is used to inspect wind turbine blades and verify the blade shape for optimum energy conversion. As quality is an essential factor that determines the efficiency of parts such as wind turbines, solar panels, and hydro turbines, inline metrology is preferred for fast and accurate measurements.
APAC to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
APAC is expected to be the largest market for inline metrology during the forecast period. High per capita income and rapid industrialization and urbanization at a large scale are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market in APAC. Also, funding for research and developments in automation and associated technologies and the presence of an extensive industrial base are the major factors that make APAC a dynamic region for the growth of the inline metrology market. China and Japan are the key contributors to the inline metrology market growth in APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Inline Metrology Market
4.2 Market, by Offering
4.3 Market, by Application
4.4 Inline Metrology Market, by Product and Industry
4.5 Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Global Adoption of Smart Metrology Solutions
5.2.1.2 Rising Global Spending on Research and Development Activities for Automation Technologies
5.2.1.3 Growing Use of Smart 3D Sensors Worldwide
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Costs Incurred for Setting Up Inline Metrology Facilities
5.2.2.2 Lack of Expertise to Handle Inline Metrology Systems Efficiently
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Deployment of Ai Technology in Automotive Industry
5.2.3.2 Ongoing Adoption of Predictive Analytics by New Business Models
5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Customized Solutions from Automobile Manufacturers
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Operational Complexity of Advanced Inline Metrology Software Solutions
5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled System Integrators
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Emerging Trends
6.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Data Analytics and Ai Technology
7 Impact of Covid-19 on Inline Metrology Market
8 Inline Metrology Market, by Offering
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.2.1 Hardware Offerings Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2019
8.3 Software
8.3.1 Inline Metrology Products Are Integrated With Software Solutions for Improved Measurements
8.4 Services
8.4.1 After-Sales Services
8.4.1.1 After-Sales Services Provide Technical Support in Maintenance and Repair Through Product Life Cycle
8.4.2 Software as a Service
8.4.2.1 Cloud-Based Application Would Drive Market for Software as a Service
8.4.3 Storage as a Service
8.4.3.1 Storage as a Service Supports Cost-Effective Operations
8.4.4 Measurement Services
8.4.4.1 Metrology Services Offers In-Process Inspection, Fit Checks, and Drift Monitoring
9 Inline Metrology Market, by Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Coordinate Measuring Machines
9.2.1 Cmm Dominated Inline Metrology Market in 2019
9.2.2 Inline Coordinate Measuring Machines
9.2.2.1 Inline Coordinate Measuring Machines Enhanced Production Efficiency and Provide Complete Traceability
9.3 Machine Vision Systems
9.3.1 Machine Vision Technology Helps in Automating Production Processes
9.3.2 Measuring Microscopes
9.3.2.1 Measuring Microscopes Are Used in Applications Such as Surface Analysis, and Crack and Failure Analysis
9.3.3 Optical Comparators
9.3.3.1 Optical Comparators Provide Cost-Effective Solution for Non-Contact Measurement
9.3.4 Multisensor Measuring Systems
9.3.4.1 Multisensor Measuring Systems Are Suitable for Quality Control and Inspection Application
9.3.5 Optical Scanners
9.3.5.1 Market for Optical Scanners to Grow at Significant Rate During Forecast Period
9.3.6 Inline Laser Scanners
9.3.6.1 Lasers Scanners Are Capable of Providing Fast and Non-Contact Measurements
9.3.7 Structured Light Scanners
9.3.7.1 Demand for Structured Light Scanners is Rising With Need to Produce Reliable Products Across Industries
9.3.8 Laser Trackers
9.3.8.1 Laser Trackers Are Used to Measure Large Components and Machined Parts
10 Inline Metrology Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Quality Control and Inspection
10.2.1 Quality Control and Inspection Application to Capture Largest Market Share Throughout Forecast Period
10.3 Reverse Engineering
10.3.1 Reverse Engineering is Used for Turbine Blades, Car Body Parts, Engine Parts, Etc.
10.4 Other Applications
11 Inline Metrology Market, by Industry
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Automotive
11.2.1 Automotive Industry to Hold Largest Share of Inline Metrology Market in 2025
11.2.2 Automotive Design and Styling
11.2.2.1 Automotive Design and Styling Play Important Role in Automotive Industry
11.2.3 Pilot Plant Metrology
11.2.3.1 Pilot Plant Metrology Helps Avoid Quality Issues in Vehicle Assembly
11.2.4 Automotive Component Inspection
11.2.4.1 Quick Inspection Checks on Shop Floor Can Be Executed for Components by Utilizing Inline Metrology Technique
11.2.5 Others
11.3 Aerospace
11.3.1 Aerospace Industry Demands Machine Vision Systems for Inspection of Critical Aerospace Components
11.3.2 Aircraft Component
11.3.2.1 Aerospace Component Inspection Requires High Level of Reliability and Precision
11.4 Semiconductors
11.4.1 Inline Metrology Facilitates Smooth and Rapid Production of Semiconductors
11.5 Energy & Power
11.5.1 Optical Scanners to Witness Highest CAGR in Inline Metrology Market for Energy & Power Industry
11.5.2 Turbines (Gas, Wind, and Hydro)
11.5.2.1 3D Scanners Are Used for Reverse Engineering and Inspection Services of Wind Turbines
11.5.3 Solar Panel
11.5.3.1 Laser Scanners Can Verify Geometric Integrity of Parabolic Solar Mirrors to Maximize Power Generation
11.6 Others
12 Geographic Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.1.1 Automotive and Aerospace Are Major Industries Contributing to Growth of Market in US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.2.1 High Demands for Precise Measurement Capabilities to Ensure Quality Control Boosts Growth of Market in Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.2.3.1 Mexico is Expected to Be Lucrative Market for Inline Metrology Adoption During Forecast Period
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.1.1 End-To-End Automated Inline Metrology Would Be Key Solution for Leading Automotive Manufacturers in Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.2.1 Automotive and Aerospace Industries Foster Market Growth in UK
12.3.3 France
12.3.3.1 Presence of Major Aerospace Companies Will Drive Demand for Inline Metrology in France
12.3.4 Rest of Europe
12.4 APAC
12.4.1 China
12.4.1.1 China to Continue to Command Inline Metrology in APAC
12.4.2 Japan
12.4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Automation by Japanese Manufacturers to Fuel Market Growth
12.4.3 South Korea
12.4.3.1 Large Industrial Manufacturing Base Leading to Increase in Demand for Metrology Solutions and Services in South Korea
12.4.4 Rest of APAC
12.5 RoW
12.5.1 Middle East & Africa
12.5.1.1 Attractive Opportunity in Middle-East for Inline Metrology Market in Commercial Aviation Sector
12.5.2 South America
12.5.2.1 Evolving Manufacturing Sector Provides Promising Opportunities for Inline Metrology in South America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis
13.3 Competitive Situations & Trends
13.3.1 Product Launches
13.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
13.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.3.4 Expansions
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.4.1 Visionary Leaders
13.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.3 Innovators
13.4.4 Emerging Companies
13.5 Strength of Product Offerings (25 Companies)
13.6 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Hexagon
14.1.2 Faro Technologies
14.1.3 Nikon Metrology
14.1.4 Carl Zeiss
14.1.5 Kla-Tencor
14.1.6 Jenoptik
14.1.7 Renishaw
14.1.8 Mitutoyo Corporation
14.1.9 Ametek
14.1.10 Perceptron
14.2 Other Players
14.2.1 Cognex
14.2.2 Lmi Technologies
14.2.3 Qisab
14.2.4 Synergx
14.2.5 Wenzel
14.2.6 Kuka AG
14.2.7 Fraunhofer Ise
14.2.8 ABB
14.2.9 Metrologic Group
14.2.10 Dwfritz
14.3 Right to Win
