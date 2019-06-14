802 Secure Announces Global OEM Agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 802 Secure, Inc., the industry's leading IoT Security solution for Cyber Physical Security, has signed an OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to provide 802 Secure customers with combined solutions that include HPE servers, storage, and networking. 802 Secure customers can now deploy the most robust Cyber Physical Security solutions and protect themselves from IoT cyber attacks.

As organizations look to address IoT risks stemming from unmanaged building automation, operational technology, and shadow IoT; 802 Secure provides wireless protection from these Cyber Physical Security risks that extend beyond the network. The result is a new innovative view to assist with asset management, security posture monitoring, and protection from the plethora of IoT devices and networks found in virtually every organization, beyond their traditional network.

802 Secure's CEO, Garry Drummond said, "We are proud to work with HPE as a Global OEM Partner. 802 Secure believes HPE's leadership in servers will enable 802 Secure to deliver its solutions to customers across a broad set of verticals."

"802 Secure believes the addition of highly reliable HPE servers will allow 802 Secure to drive digital transformation offerings across IoT and edge technologies. This is accomplished through the performance, resiliency, and versatility of HPE's industry-leading server technology, impacting safety, privacy, operations, and compliance," said 802 Secure's Chief Strategy Officer, Mike Raggo.

"802 Secure's Cyber Physical Security solution effectively fortifies IT and OT networks from IoT risks. By collaborating with 802 Secure, we are combining one of the industry's best cyber security solutions with the quality and reliability of the world's most secure industry-standard servers," said Phillip Cutrone, vice president and general manager, Worldwide OEM, Hybrid IT Group at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

About 802 Secure, Inc.:



802 Secure was founded in 2014, is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. 802 Secure's cloud-based wireless sensor, AirShield, provides discovery and assessment of unmanaged IoT assets and risks beyond the traditional IT network; to uncover building automation, physical security, shadow IoT, and adversarial IoT within an organization that could present a risk to data, compliance, safety, privacy, and operations.

CONTACT: Carolyn Craven, ccraven@802secure.com

SOURCE 802 Secure, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.802secure.com

