802 Secure Announces Wireless IT and IoT Cybersecurity Protection for Remote Office Worker

BERKELEY, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 802 Secure, an industry-leading provider of Wireless IT and IoT Security solutions today announced it has released a solution to help protect the remote office worker from the challenges of the evolving cyber threats of wireless security blind spots that are not detected by current technologies already in place.

IoT enablement brings about new risks and threats. It is projected that we will have 40 billion wireless devices deployed by 2023 making wireless the new network and new attack surface. Wireless devices in the smart home include cameras, TVs, smart appliances, wireless thermostats, smart watches, printers, smart cars, solar and USB thumb drives to name a few smart things. These devices have created a new attack surface which hackers see as low hanging fruit to exploit.

In order for enterprises to stay ahead of this new threat vector, including 5G connectivity, 802 provides real-time visibility into the home network, corporate assets and other connected devices that are vulnerable to attack, detecting advanced threats such as rogue cellular towers - helping to eliminate the security blind spot and reducing business risks.

"As organizations strive to reduce the business risk from remote workers, 802 Secure continues to focus on detecting and assessing unmanaged, unsecured and misconfigured IT and IoT devices within the home environment to reduce exposure states," said Garry Drummond, 802 CEO.

To learn more about AIRSHIELD Wireless IT and IoT for Executive Remote Workers, Download the Solutions Brief at: https://802secure.com/solutions/remote-office-worker/

About 802 Secure, Inc

802 Secure is a global provider and leading technology provider of next generation wireless security threat monitoring and surveillance providing comprehensive real-time visibility into both wireless IT and IoT security risks through passive monitoring of the WiFi and Cellular airwaves.

For additional information, please visit us at https://802secure.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn Twitter.

Media Contact

802 Secure, Inc.

Jeff Kushner

[email protected]

+1 281-467-5877

SOURCE 802 Secure Inc.

Related Links

https://802secure.com/

