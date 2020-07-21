$806 Million Worldwide Effervescent Packaging Industry to 2027 - Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Effervescent Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Effervescent Packaging market accounted for $390.34 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $806.79 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are mounting health consciousness and mounting demand for pharmaceutical products. However, strict rules regarding plastic usage are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Effervescent packaging is an efficient solution used to augment the shelf life of pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. This packaging solution adsorbs moisture within the tube and thus, presents protection for breakable and moisture-sensitive tablets and preserves their shelf life. As a result, effervescent packaging is broadly used in the pharmaceutical industry to make sure product integrity and maintain quality.



By end user, dietary supplements & nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow at significant market share during the forecast period due to the inclination of consumers towards healthier lifestyle and interest in precautionary healthcare. Nutraceutical industries mostly deal in effervescent tablets to treat an extensive variety of illnesses and deficiencies because effervescent tablets make the absorption of the necessary drugs easier. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to increase on the back of wide demand for effervescent packaging for dietary supplements. The growth has been fueled by the growing trend of preventive healthcare in populations of different key economies of the region.



Some of the key players in Effervescent Packaging Market include Amcor Limited , Amerilab Technologies, Inc, Aristo, CMPS Australia, Guangdong Rich Packing Machinery , Hebei XINFUDA Plastic Products Co., Ltd, Nomax , Nutrilo GmbH, Oracle Packaging, Inc, Parekhplast India Ltd, Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH, Sanner GmbH , Tower Laboratories, Ltd, Unither Pharmaceuticals and Xinfuda Medical Packaging.



