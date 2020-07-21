81 Wyman Street in Hobbs Brook Office Park Earns LEED Platinum Certification

Originally built in 1988 and purchased by Hobbs Brook Management in 2016, 81 Wyman Street is located directly off and highly visible from Route 128. The project team completely gutted the interior of the building, only saving the steel frame, columns, and floors. The steel frame was modified to accommodate a new staircase, entry, and exit. A 680 kWp DC solar array was installed to provide covered parking for 113 spots. The installation of solar power systems helps building owners decrease energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, save money, and meet long term goals. Driven by its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint, Hobbs Brook boasts eight structures in its portfolio with solar arrays.

"Outdated buildings like 81 Wyman Street offer great potential to be revitalized into modern, amenity-rich Class A office buildings that meet the demands of today's tenants. This a highly visible building which really stands out from other buildings along Route 128. It is a real gem and a model of sustainable construction," said Brad Cardoso, AIA, principal architect at Hobbs Brook Management. "In addition, we are currently developing a new 500,000+ SF lab-capable building at 225 Wyman Street to satisfy both laboratory/research and development and traditional office needs. It is being designed to meet LEED certification, too."

Hobbs Brook Management has been instrumental in repositioning and rebranding aging assets into award-winning buildings since 1952. It has been incorporating energy efficient systems and sound green building practices in the construction and renovation of its properties since 2010. This approach to sustainability greatly reduces negative environmental impacts, and as an added benefit, both green operations and management mitigate operating costs, enhance building marketability, increase worker productivity, and improve indoor air quality for a healthier workplace.

Cambridge Savings Bank signed on as the sole tenant in 2018 and the interiors were built out by Symmes, Maini & McKee Associates, Inc. (SMMA) to its specifications, including a three-story lobby off the main entrance, employee fitness center, kitchen and dining area, and conference space. In addition, Hobbs Brook Management adjusted the landscaping to accommodate an expanded patio, fire pit, pergola, and community garden. The cutting-edge design is also striving for the WELL Building Standard which is the leading global rating system and the first to be focused exclusively on the way that buildings, and everything in them, can improve employee comfort, drive better choices, and generally enhance, not compromise, employee health and wellness.

"Hobbs Brook Management has a reputation as an outstanding developer and property manager with a commitment to quality design and construction, sustainability, and wellness. It was an added bonus that we signed our lease in time to design the interiors to suit our purposes," said Michael Gilles, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Cambridge Savings Bank. "When we were looking to consolidate our back-office locations from Cambridge and Arlington into a new operations center, the Hobbs Brook Office Park in Waltham was on the top of our list."

About Hobbs Brook Management LLC

Hobbs Brook Management is a service-oriented developer and operator of office and life science space who focuses its efforts on satisfying the individual needs of customers that lease within their campuses. For leasing options or additional information, please visit www.hobbsbrook.com.

SOURCE Hobbs Brook Management LLC

Related Links

http://www.hobbsbrook.com

