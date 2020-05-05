81-year old US manufacturer launches new lead-free antimicrobial multi-tool to keep people safe and raise money for hunger-relief

Symmons had noticed a lot of companies popping up online selling touch-free door openers. But as they did some digging, they realized that many of these products were unsafe. And almost all of the products sold online were from unknown companies with no track record of manufacturing high quality products.

"We saw products being sold as antimicrobial which were made of materials that actually were not antimicrobial," said Tim O'Keeffe, Chief Executive Officer of Symmons Industries. "We felt with our knowledge of copper and brass and our 81-year manufacturing heritage, we could get a product into market that was both safe and antimicrobial, and at the same time raise money for a great cause."

The Symmons SAFEkey™ is made from pure copper (C110 Alloy which is 99.96% Cu) which contains no lead and is rated by the EPA as antimicrobial. The superior material used gives SAFEkey™ a higher conductivity rating, helping it work better with touchscreens.

Each SAFEkey™ is manufactured in Symmons factory in Braintree, MA.

The Symmons SAFEkey™ tool is available for sale in the United States at Symmons.com/SAFEkey.

Since 1939, Symmons Industries has been a premier manufacturer of commercial and residential plumbing products. Backed by a customer-first culture, Symmons offers a variety of durable, reliable and beautifully designed plumbing fittings for residential and commercial applications. Symmons' pressure-balancing, anti-scald shower valve, in combination with its expansive premium products for kitchen and bath makes Symmons truly the smart choice in plumbing. Symmons continues to innovate within the custom fittings category, creating distinctive design solutions for premium hospitality and condominium projects.

Headquartered in Braintree, MA, Symmons is a privately-held company with regional sales offices and local representatives located throughout the United States, Canada and Asia. For more information, please visit www.symmons.com or call 1-800-SYMMONS.

