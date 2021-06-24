83% of Chinese Companies Remain Committed to Investing in the US, According to China General Chamber of Commerce – USA Survey

According to the results of the survey, business operations and investments of Chinese companies in the US were severely challenged in 2020 due to pandemic-related disruptions and uncertainties in US-China relations. Despite the uncertainties, 65% of surveyed companies reported reinvesting profits in their US operations, a 15% increase from last year. Chinese companies continue to view the US as an investment priority and remain firmly committed to the market in the long term, according to the survey's findings.

Compared with previous years, surveyed companies expressed greater optimism about the direction of the bilateral relationship and economic cooperation going forward, in anticipation of a more predictable and stable US business environment. More businesses (39%) expect improvements than those (25%) expecting relations to deteriorate, compared with 33% and 30% in 2020 and 37% and 34% in 2019, respectively. Interviewed executives highlighted that their companies are actively monitoring bilateral relations and are seeking to play a role in building strong, positive relations – for example, through continuously investing in elevating their brands and raising awareness.

Xu Chen, Chairman of CGCC, President and CEO of Bank of China USA, commented, "While tensions in US-China relations in recent years, alongside the negative effects of COVID-19, have impacted our members' views on the US business environment and affected their confidence, it is exciting to see the clear optimism and resilience of Chinese companies in this year's survey. Our members have generally responded well to the pandemic's dual role as an accelerator of transformation and amplifier of disruptive forces."

Shau Zhang, EY US Partner and Americas China Overseas Investment Network Leader, added, "It's clear from the survey that these companies are cautiously optimistic about the overall US business environment. In order to sustain growth in the US market, many of these organizations indicated they are prioritizing efforts to strengthen their compliance to navigate through the evolving legal and regulatory environment in the US, and continuing to support local communities in which they operate."

As businesses from both the US and China still hold deep commercial interests in investing in each other's economies, CGCC remains committed to carrying out more constructive engagement and dialogues, building relationships, and achieving great synergies between US and Chinese businesses to encourage better understanding and cooperation on both sides.

Find the full report at here.

