­­836 Institutions--Across 55 Countries--Have Earned AACSB International Accreditation

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announced today that Indian Institute of Management Indore, Lahore University of Management Sciences, Texas A&M University–Texarkana, University of Agder, and University of Macau have earned accreditation in business.

Founded in 1916, AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide. Through today's ratification, a total of 836 institutions across 55 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business, with the first institution in Pakistan having earned this standard of quality. Furthermore, 189 institutions maintain supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.

"AACSB accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International. "We congratulate each of the newly accredited institutions for earning this respected honor, and are pleased that students in Pakistan can now pursue an AACSB-accredited business degree for the first time in their home country."

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB's accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

"The commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of a school's dedication—not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole," said Bryant. "Today's students are tomorrow's business leaders, and the addition of these five institutions to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact, both locally and globally."

About AACSB International

As the world's largest business education alliance, AACSB International (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to almost 1,700 member organizations, and over 800 accredited business schools worldwide. AACSB's mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. The global organization has offices located in Tampa, Florida, USA; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Singapore. For more information, visit aacsb.edu.

