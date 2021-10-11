83bar, Inc. Named Finalist in TripleTree 2021 iAwards

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 83bar, Inc., specialists in patient journey management and developer of patient activation technology that has successfully supported nearly one hundred pharma and medtech development programs, has been named a finalist for the TripleTree 2021 iAwards.

The TripleTree iAwards program recognizes healthcare technology and services firms shaping the future of U.S. healthcare with leadership in innovation, insight, and initiative. Previous winners include Clearwave, SilverCloud Health, Twistle, and Verata Health (now Olive).

Award sponsor is TripleTree Holdings, LLC, a healthcare merchant bank advising and investing in high-growth healthcare technology and services businesses.

Along with the other finalists, 83bar was evaluated and selected based on the impact of its transformative capabilities and potential to address pressing needs in healthcare.

83bar has garnered recognition for its Patient Journey and Activation Technology platform that generates patient demand, provides guided education and navigation, then ultimately delivers an appropriate, decision-ready patient to the correct health care solution.

Other 2021 TripleTree iAward finalists are:

4Medica

Care Continuity

CentralReach

Cohere Health

Lumeon

MOBE

PatientPay

Trella Health

Tridiuum

"In a year of unprecedented disruption and innovation in healthcare, the 2021 iAward finalists represent areas of significant transformation, including behavioral health, care coordination, data management, and practice management," said Michael Carroll, chief marketing officer at TripleTree.

"At 83bar, we have a solid, proven system that has scheduled 130,000 appointments, facilitated 6.8 million communications, and captured 840,000 completed patient surveys," said Robert Baurys, CEO of 83bar. "We are excited the TripleTree iAwards panel saw our potential to further expand our capacity and capabilities."

Sue Hrim, 83bar chief clinical officer added, "Our technology-enabled distributed contact center of patient education specialists differentiates us as a unique player in the patient journey management space through a more patient-centric approach."

83bar recently became part of the HealthQuest Capital portfolio which includes commercial stage companies across the healthcare spectrum, including medical devices and technologies, biopharma, diagnostics, digital health, healthcare IT, and services.

About 83bar, Inc.

83bar, Inc. manages the patient journey from symptom to solution. It empowers patients with education to help self-champion and expedite a positive healthcare outcome. The proprietary 4-part LENA (Locate, Evaluate, Navigate & Activate) System delivers ready-to-act patients to medical providers, on behalf of our medical device, medical diagnostics, and medical sciences partners. Over the last 5 years, the company has completed over 1.5 million prospective patient conversations resulting in more than 100,000 successful patient pathway outcomes across more than 25 therapeutic areas and associated diseases. To learn more visit www.83bar.com

About TripleTree

TripleTree is an independent healthcare merchant bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, growth capital, recapitalizations, strategic advisory and principal investing. Since 1997, the firm has advised and invested in some of the most innovative, high-growth businesses in healthcare. For more, visit www.triple-tree.com

