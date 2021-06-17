84 Lumber to Host Hiring Event in Columbus, OH, Seeking Manager Trainees, Others to Fill Immediate Openings

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is launching a recruitment effort to fill immediate openings at retail and door shop locations in the Columbus, OH, region. The company will host a Hiring Event on June 22nd from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Etna door shop (10501 Columbus Parkway, Etna, OH). At the event, job seekers will learn more about the company culture and get the opportunity to be interviewed for open positions in the area, particularly for the company's manager trainee program. Qualified job seekers may receive an offer of employment during the event.

"84 Lumber is growing – here in Columbus and across the nation. We have nearly 20 open positions at our Columbus area locations, including a door shop and retail stores in Columbus, Pataskala, and Etna," said Phil Garuccio, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber. "We are searching for the company's next generation of leaders through our manager trainee program, a great opportunity for people who want to build a career with us. In fact, 95% of our store managers started in our manager trainee program."

Manager trainees hired by 84 Lumber enter an intensive, one-on-one, on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company's business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation for manager trainees is $40,000 with overtime and bonuses.

The company is also recruiting for positions that include engineered wood and door manufacturers, warehouse supervisors and workers, and window technicians. In many cases, these positions require no prior experience and pay a competitive hourly wage.

"We are a family-owned company, which means we are committed to helping our employees build and cultivate a career with us," Garuccio said. "As we see it, 84 Lumber recruits individuals with a can-do attitude, a willingness to work hard, and a desire to learn. Once we find these people and they join the company, we teach and train them and find ways for them to grow with us."

Garuccio added that 84 Lumber expects it might find the right fit from all types of candidates – an individual with no construction experience, military veterans ready to embark on their next career challenge, or people with some previous work experience who seek to redirect their career.

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event are asked to pre-register. To sign up, go to our Hiring Page and complete the form. Once you are registered, you will receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for positions online before they attend the event.

NOTE: 84 Lumber requires all attendees to wear a mask at the event. Recruits will also be asked to practice social distancing during the Hiring Event. In addition, candidates will be required to undergo a background check and drug screening prior to receiving an offer of employment.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber .

