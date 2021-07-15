84 Lumber to Host Hiring Event in Las Vegas, Seeks to Fill Immediate Openings at Retail Stores

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is launching a recruitment effort to fill immediate openings at retail stores in the Las Vegas area. The company will host a Hiring Event on July 22nd from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Las Vegas retail location (4430 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103).

At the event, job seekers will learn more about the company culture and get the opportunity to be interviewed for open positions in the area that include forklift operator and lumber yard associate. Qualified applicants may receive an offer of employment during the event.

"84 Lumber is seeking to fill 10 open positions in the Las Vegas region, including at our locations in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas to add to our team of more than 65 employees in the area," said Jorge Espinoza, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber. "We're growing along with the growth in the construction industry – here in Las Vegas and across the nation. We're looking for people seeking a fresh start."

Woodrow went on to detail the openings in the region:

Forklift operators and lumber yard associates need no prior experience and perform essential functions behind the scenes – from management of supply shipments to operation of heavy equipment. These associates can expect a starting pay of up to $13 per hour with a $2 per hour raise after 90 days of employment meeting or exceeding performance expectations.

"We are a family-owned company, which means we are committed to helping our employees build and cultivate a career with us. In fact, 95% of our store managers started in our manager trainee program," Espinoza said. "As we see it, 84 Lumber recruits individuals with a can-do attitude, a willingness to work hard, and a desire to learn. Once we find these people and they join the company, we teach and train them and find ways for them to grow with us."

Espinoza added that 84 Lumber expects it might find the right fit from all types of candidates – an individual with no construction experience, military veterans ready to embark on their next career challenge, or people with some previous work experience who seek to redirect their career.

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event are asked to pre-register. To sign up, go to 84 Lumber's Hiring Page and complete the form. Once you are registered, you will receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for positions online before they attend the event.

NOTE: 84 Lumber continues to follow CDC safety guidelines with regard to COVID-19. We ask that those attendees who are not yet fully vaccinated wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

