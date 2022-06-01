$849.9 Million Egypt Embedded Finance Market to 2029 - Business and Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Embedded Finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 64.1% on annual basis to reach US$849.9 million in 2022.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 37.0% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$849.9 million in 2022 to reach US$4,689.8 million by 2029.



The embedded insurance industry is still in its nascent stages of development in the country. With only a few players operating in the sector, the publisher expects an increasing number of start-ups to emerge in the embedded insurance industry in Egypt over the next four to eight quarters.



Growing support from the Egyptian government to promote the growth of insurtech in the country is expected to drive the market growth. Over the last few quarters, new-age insurtech firms in the country primarily supported the Egyptian insurance market, with these insurtech firms aiming to improve the customer experience and overall satisfaction.



The publisher anticipates an uptick in investments in the Egyptian embedded insurance industry over the next four to six quarters. Significant growth in fundraising activities by insurtech firms in Egypt is expected to promote the development of embedded insurance firms as well. Overseas insurtech firms are also eyeing to expand their services in Egypt to capitalize on the growing Egyptian market.

For instance,

In October 2021 , YC-backed insurtech firm, Amenli, announced that the firm had raised US$2.3 million in its seed funding round to provide insurance services in Egypt . Notably, the firm is planning to use the funding round to address the US$2 billion untapped insurance market in the country.

The country is witnessing a spike in the number of start-ups in the embedded lending industry. Moreover, a favorable regulatory environment is expected to further propel the number of start-ups in the next four to six quarters. Egypt has a large unbanked population, making the lending process lengthy for gig workers and small businesses.



The new-age start-ups are strategizing to tap the unbanked population and small businesses in the country and provide the segment with easy and quick lending options. To offer improved embedded lending options, start-ups have been raising funds in recent years.

For instance,

In March 2021 , Dayra, a fintech start-up based in Cairo , has entered secured USD 3 million in a seed round. The company plans to utilize the funds to provide accessible financial service solutions in the Middle East and North Africa region. The publisher expects an uptick in the Egyptian embedded lending industry investments over the next four to eight quarters.

Moreover, the embedded payment market is spurred by the collaborative efforts of the Egyptian government, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), and other stakeholders to enhance payment systems and transform Egypt into a cashless economy.



The country has several diverse factors driving the market growth, including a vast economy, a young population, and an abundant skilled workforce. As a result, Egypt has enormous potential to grow its embedded payment industry in the next four to six quarters.



Furthermore, the growth of embedded payments across the e-commerce sector has also been witnessed in the last four to six quarters. Market players in the e-commerce industry are increasingly offering embedded payment solutions to their customers, resulting in propelling market growth.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.



Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Egypt. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Egypt Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Egypt Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Egypt Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Egypt Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Egypt Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast







