$849.9 Million Egypt Embedded Finance Market to 2029 - Business and Investment Opportunities

Jun 01, 2022, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Embedded Finance industry in the country is expected to grow by 64.1% on annual basis to reach US$849.9 million in 2022.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 37.0% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$849.9 million in 2022 to reach US$4,689.8 million by 2029.
The embedded insurance industry is still in its nascent stages of development in the country. With only a few players operating in the sector, the publisher expects an increasing number of start-ups to emerge in the embedded insurance industry in Egypt over the next four to eight quarters.
Growing support from the Egyptian government to promote the growth of insurtech in the country is expected to drive the market growth. Over the last few quarters, new-age insurtech firms in the country primarily supported the Egyptian insurance market, with these insurtech firms aiming to improve the customer experience and overall satisfaction.
The publisher anticipates an uptick in investments in the Egyptian embedded insurance industry over the next four to six quarters. Significant growth in fundraising activities by insurtech firms in Egypt is expected to promote the development of embedded insurance firms as well. Overseas insurtech firms are also eyeing to expand their services in Egypt to capitalize on the growing Egyptian market.
For instance,
- In October 2021, YC-backed insurtech firm, Amenli, announced that the firm had raised US$2.3 million in its seed funding round to provide insurance services in Egypt. Notably, the firm is planning to use the funding round to address the US$2 billion untapped insurance market in the country.
The country is witnessing a spike in the number of start-ups in the embedded lending industry. Moreover, a favorable regulatory environment is expected to further propel the number of start-ups in the next four to six quarters. Egypt has a large unbanked population, making the lending process lengthy for gig workers and small businesses.
The new-age start-ups are strategizing to tap the unbanked population and small businesses in the country and provide the segment with easy and quick lending options. To offer improved embedded lending options, start-ups have been raising funds in recent years.
For instance,
- In March 2021, Dayra, a fintech start-up based in Cairo, has entered secured USD 3 million in a seed round. The company plans to utilize the funds to provide accessible financial service solutions in the Middle East and North Africa region. The publisher expects an uptick in the Egyptian embedded lending industry investments over the next four to eight quarters.
Moreover, the embedded payment market is spurred by the collaborative efforts of the Egyptian government, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), and other stakeholders to enhance payment systems and transform Egypt into a cashless economy.
The country has several diverse factors driving the market growth, including a vast economy, a young population, and an abundant skilled workforce. As a result, Egypt has enormous potential to grow its embedded payment industry in the next four to six quarters.
Furthermore, the growth of embedded payments across the e-commerce sector has also been witnessed in the last four to six quarters. Market players in the e-commerce industry are increasingly offering embedded payment solutions to their customers, resulting in propelling market growth.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.
Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Egypt. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Egypt Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Egypt Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
Egypt Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Egypt Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
Egypt Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
