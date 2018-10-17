$85 million Duluth mixed-used development hits open market as PPD Holdings pivots to new projects

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PPD Holdings, LLLP has put District at Duluth — a mixed-use development valued at $85 million — on the market. Located in the heart of downtown Duluth, Ga., District at Duluth houses 370 luxury apartments, 11 live-work townhomes, one-bedroom penthouses and 15,000 square feet of commercial space. The project was completed in the summer.

"District at Duluth was developed closely with the City of Duluth," PPD Holdings founder Pablo Diego said. "It's a fantastic success."

District at Duluth serves as a driving force behind the Duluth Main Street corridor's revitalization, providing walkable access to Parson's Alley, the Duluth Festival Center, Town Green — which is home to weekly food trucks, summer concerts and outdoor movie screenings — and neighborhood retail and restaurants.

Premium community and apartment amenities highlight the best District at Duluth has to offer. Community amenities include package valet, daily breakfast, wash-dry-fold laundry service — all complimentary — a fire pit, outdoor grilling kitchens, elevators in every building and a ride-share lounge. Apartments include in-wall USB charging ports, Nest thermostats, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Select floorplans include in-wall Bluetooth speakers and frameless glass shower doors.

As District at Duluth hits the open market, PPD Holdings will transition to breaking ground on new projects in Flowery Branch, Ga., Acworth, Ga., and Bonita Springs, Fla.

In Flowery Branch, PPD Holdings will build on the success of District at Duluth, working closely with city officials to integrate a community into the revitalized downtown zone. A garden-style community project of more than 300 units will include a separate residential building directly within the downtown block, as well as a development plan to partner on public parks within the city.

In Acworth, PPD Holdings has signed a term sheet with Fifth Third Bank for a construction loan on The Crest at Acworth, a garden-style apartment community slated for 347 units that has an estimated construction cost of $30 million.

In Bonita Springs, PPD Holdings closed on a construction loan with SunTrust for a 264-unit apartment community named The Crest at Bonita Springs. The project is valued at $58 million.

PPD Holdings is also establishing base in Tampa, Fla., for a multifamily project to be determined.

About PPD Holdings, LLLP

PPD Holdings is an investment company based in Atlanta that specializes in multifamily real estate and service-related industries across the Southeast. With over 30 years of combined experience, PPD Holdings has invested in assets worth more than $1.5 billion since its founding in the early 1990s. For more information, visit www.ppdholdings.com

For more information, contact:

Adam Krohn

akrohn@citywatch.live

SOURCE PPD Holdings, LLLP