$851.6 Million Settlement Reached in George Tyndall USC Scandal Case

HOUSTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An $851.6 million settlement has been secured on behalf of victims who were sexually abused and assaulted by gynecologist George Tyndall at the University of Southern California (USC). This is the largest sexual abuse settlement in history — larger than those involving the Catholic Church and the Michigan State University incidents.

Attorney Michael Pierce of Pierce Skrabanek, LLC stated:

"Our firm is extremely proud of our role in helping the victims of Dr. Tyndall receive some measure of justice for what they have suffered. While no amount of money can undo what happened, holding USC and Dr. Tyndall accountable for their actions was important to our clients and to us. With this settlement, I believe that we have succeeded."

Dr. Tyndall's conduct included photographing private body parts, inappropriate touching, making inappropriate comments, and performing medically unnecessary exams. He surrendered his medical license, as hundreds of women came forward with allegations against Tyndall.

These experiences left many of the assault victims with long-term psychological trauma. The financial compensation provided by the settlement will help victims obtain the resources and justice needed for their losses.

The grand total awarded is $851.6 million for 710 plaintiffs. This is broken down into two settlements of $842.4 million for 702 plaintiffs and $9.2 million for 8 plaintiffs.

The case average for Hodes Milman clients who were assaulted by Tyndall is about $1.2 million. This is significantly larger than those who joined the class action, who on average received around $2500 or higher per case.

In addition to the monetary payouts, the case also involved important changes to the statute of limitations for these cases, allowing more victims to come forward and obtain legal remedies.

USC will also be making changes to its operational policies to improve the safety of its students and prevent similar abuses from happening. The school will now maintain a centralized record-keeping system to track complaints and monitor the responses of school officials.

Pierce Skrabanek worked in conjunction with attorneys from California and other areas to secure the settlement.

Attorney Michael Pierce has handled hundreds of cases involving matters ranging from personal injury to healthcare insurance and product liability.

He graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and earned his Juris Doctorate degree at Baylor University Law School.

Pierce Skrabanek, PLLC provides representation for families and individuals located throughout Texas and the Gulf region.

Related Links

https://www.pstriallaw.com/legal-news/sexual-assault-settlement-george-tyndall-usc-scandal

SOURCE Pierce Skrabanek, PLLC