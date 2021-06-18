$857.8 Million Chlorine Dioxide Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chlorine Dioxide Market by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chlorine dioxide market was valued at $857.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,265.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.



Chlorine dioxide is a chemical compound that exists as bright orange crystals below -59 C. It is an oxidizing agent, able to transfer oxygen to a variety of substrates, while gaining one or more electrons via oxidation-reduction (redox).



The global chlorine dioxide market is primarily driven by surge in demand from industrial sector for the treatment of waste water. The rapid growth in the usage of water in various industrial sectors such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and chemical is likely to drive the growth of the market. The major factor that is increasing the demand of chlorine dioxide is rise in environmental concerns coupled with stringent government regulations regarding industrial wastewater. In addition, growth in the food & beverage industry across the globe also drive the demand for chlorine dioxide as it is used as an antimicrobial agent in water for washing fruits and vegetables or poultry processing. Furthermore, the demand for chlorine dioxide is anticipated to surge significantly from food & beverage industry due to rise in demand for processed food across the globe.



However, stringent government regulations against the use of chlorine limit the growth of the global chlorine dioxide market. Growing regulatory restrictions on the usage of chlorine and hypochlorite in pulp bleaching is likely to offer fresh opportunities for the growth of the global chlorine dioxide market.



The global chlorine dioxide market size is segmented on the basis of application and region. On the basis of application, it is divided into industrial water treatment, pulp & paper processing, oil & gas, medical, food & beverages, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major key players operating in the global chlorine dioxide market include Accepta, Ecolab, Grundfos, ProMinent, Evoqua, The Sabre Companies LLC, CDG Environmental LLC, Tecme Srl, Iotronic Elektrogeratebau GmbH, and Vasu Chemicals LLP.



COVID-19 analysis



The global coronavirus outbreak is expected to pose severe challenges to the global chlorine dioxide market. Chlorine dioxide is primarily utilized in the manufacture of biocides. Therefore, a decline in sale of biocides is expected to restrain the chlorine dioxide market in the near future. In addition, extension of the lockdown in various countries across the world has led to supply chain disruptions; thereby, resulting in widespread shortage of critical medical devices. Many countries have attempted to ease this shortage by increasing imports and boosting domestic manufacture. However, the demand for medical devices is in excess of what domestic manufacture can deliver. The aforementioned factors are likely to hinder the chlorine dioxide demand which is widely used as a disinfectant for laboratory and medical equipment.



